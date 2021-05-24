Nation Other News 24 May 2021 Cops now to care for ...
Cops now to care for kids of Covid +ve parents in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 24, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Kadapa district SP Anburajan said they have made special arrangements to look after such children till their parents recover
As a new initiative, the Kadapa police have decided to take care of children whose parents have tested positive. (Photo: twitter @Kadapa_Police)
Kadapa: Despite burdened by lockdown duties, the police personnel are going beyond the call of duty and winning hearts in the districts. As a new initiative, they have decided to take care of children whose parents have tested positive.

Kadapa district superintendent of police Karur Karunapati Nagendra Kumar Anburajan said they have made special arrangements to look after such children till their parents recover. He has urged the public to seek their help for any children of Covid-positive parents on ‘100,’ ‘104,’ ‘1098’ or District SP’s phone number ‘94407 96900’ for immediate assistance.

 

Taking note of the mental distressed being caused by the ravaging Coronavirus, the SP said they would also ensure help and counseling from experts for the people suffering from mental anguish. He assured that the district police would always be in the forefront of service to society.

The SP is also showing special attention to treatment for cops and their families. People in home isolation are taken well care of by attending to their needs, medical or otherwise. Cops on duty are checked for temperatures and other symptoms. Face masks and sanitation rules are strictly enforced. A special health desk has been set up at the Disha police station at the district police headquarters to check on the well-being of police personnel and also their family members. A diagnostic centre is operated with nominal fees. Also, a 15-bed Covid care center is solely set up for the police with oxygen and all other facilities.

 

The SP has also arranged for an interest-free loan of up to Rs 1 lakh from the Police Welfare Fund for those in financial difficulties due to Covid.

Tags: kadapa police, police take care of covid parents children, children of covid parents taken care by police, kadapa district superintendent of police anburajan, children of covid-positive parents
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


