60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

131,061

6,267

Recovered

54,295

2,462

Deaths

3,865

139

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi129106267231 Rajasthan67423786160 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2714177956 Bihar239462911 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha12694977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam330564 Jharkhand3301363 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2251793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 24 May 2020 Shramik Special trai ...
Nation, In Other News

Shramik Special train leaves UP natives stranded in Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published May 24, 2020, 9:28 am IST
Updated May 24, 2020, 9:28 am IST
Tall claims by the Railways and Maharashtra government fall flat
Police personnel stand guard as a train carrying migrants from Mumbai arrives at Jashidih station in Deoghar. (PTI)
 Police personnel stand guard as a train carrying migrants from Mumbai arrives at Jashidih station in Deoghar. (PTI)

Mumbai: Tall claims by the Indian Railways and the Maharashtra government of helping guest workers reach their native places fell flat after two incidents came to light on Saturday.

The Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Sharmik Special to Uttar Pradesh, which left Mumbai on May 21, was diverted to a different route via Odisha due to "heavy traffic congestion".

 

In another incident, a group of guest workers were left stranded at Wadala TT police station since Saturday morning.

The workers were informed by the police three days ago that their journey back home had been finalised. However, at the last moment they were told that their train has been cancelled. As a result, these migrant workers had to wait at the police station for almost an entire day. They had sought police permission to return to their home states at the beginning of May. 

A 30-year-old construction labourer Mubarak Hussain, resident of Bharati Kamala Nagar in Wadala, said he submitted an application to the Wadala TT police in the beginning of May along with 25 other guest workers. Out of the total 25 workers, 15 have commenced their journey either by boarding a truck, by riding a bicycle or walking. There are still 10 workers, hoping to get a seat in a Shramik Special train. 

Hussain said, “The police have been calling us since May 21 everyday to inform us that our names have been finalised for travel. On May 23, we received a call at around 2 am (on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday) for the same. We arrived with our luggage at 5 am in the morning and later around 9 am, we were told that the train has been cancelled.”

Another labourer Istak Ahmad (39) said that he had also submitted the application in the start of May but did not get any response. Hence he decided to cycle back to his native. “I cycled up to Bhusawal and later boarded a truck for Basti district in UP,” he added.      

Refuting allegations of the migrant labourers, Dr Saurabh Tripathi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of zone-4, said, “These are base allegations. We have been only intimating them to prepare themselves to leave in short notice. That is how we alert them generally because arriving at the police station without confirmation is of no use. We request the public not to gather near police stations and risk their life as well as others.” 

In another incident, The Vasai Road-Gorakhpur Shramik Special train to Uttar Pradesh was diverted to a different route via Odisha due to heavy traffic congestion. The train that left Vasai Road station in Mumbai on May 21 was diverted via Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Adra and Asansol stations, Western Railway PRO Ravindra Bhakar said. 

Due to heavy traffic congestion on Itarsi-Jabalpur-Pt. Deen Dayal Dayal Nagar route, trains will now run on the diverted route through Bilaspur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations in Odisha, he said.

Meanwhile, the railways has ferried around 32 lakh migrant workers on board 2,570 ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1, according to official data. It also said that over the next 10 days, it will operate 2,600 more trains ferrying 36 lakh guest workers home.

The railways is bearing 85 per cent of the total cost of running each of the trains while the rest is being borne by the states in the form of fares.

Tags: indian railways, shramik special, migrant workers, guest workers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


