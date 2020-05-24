61st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

132,674

1,249

Recovered

54,729

320

Deaths

3,899

31

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan67943804161 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh60173406155 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2780180856 Bihar247765311 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha13364977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam351574 Jharkhand3501413 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2381793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 24 May 2020 Returning migrants b ...
Nation, In Other News

Returning migrants boost corona tally in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published May 24, 2020, 4:16 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2020, 4:16 pm IST
12 cases linked to returnees from Kuwait and five to Koyambedu market in Chennai
A band of guest workers from Bengaluru reach the Maddilapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. They are walking to their native villages in Odisha. (DC Photo: Muralikrishna)
 A band of guest workers from Bengaluru reach the Maddilapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. They are walking to their native villages in Odisha. (DC Photo: Muralikrishna)

Amaravati (AP): Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus incidence is now being fed by returning migrants. With 66 fresh infections reported up to 9 am Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2780, the state’s health department said. However, the death in the state remained at 56.

Of the fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, five were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai. On Saturday, 12 positives were found among people who returned from Kuwait to Kadapa district.

 

These 12 were from a batch of 110 persons who returned from Kuwait two days ago. Thousands of people from Kadapa district work in Kuwait as drivers, domestic help and construction workers.

Last week, the Kuwait government gave them permission to go back home and the centre government started flying them back in repatriation flights. This group of 110 reached Tirupati airport were sent to a quarantine centre at the Rajampeta Engineering College.

With Andhra Pradesh stepping up testing to a rate of 5610 per million, the infection is still growing at an average rate of 2 per day. The mortality rate remains at 2 per cent.

While Kurnool and Guntur remain the top two districts in terms of coronavirus infection, the spread has been more vigorous in Nellore and East Godavari in the past two days. Nellore district reported 16 new cases on Saturday, mainly from Sullurpeta and Kotamitta in Nellore city, Gudur, Kavali and Nallagondla in Vinjamur mandal. In East Godavari, 20 new infections were reported by late Saturday evening. Of them, 12 were from Gollalamamidada village of Pedapudi mandal, seven from Bikkavolu and one was from Ramachandrapuram.

The state’s chief secretary Nilam Sawhney held a video conference with district collectors on Saturday and emphasized the need to take up awareness programmes on coronavirus symptoms, tests and treatment and preventive measures.

The fifth phase of a door-to-door survey on the coronavirus incidence is to be taken up from Monday May 25.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh coronavirus, returning workers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Out of the 130 new cases recorded on Sunday evening, 105 are cases of people with interstate travel, majorly from Maharashtra. Photo: Satish B

Karnataka's corona complacency blown open as 136 new cases found

Myanmar nationals queue before checking-in for a special flight to Yangon after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Anna International Airport in Chennai. PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu issues guidelines for air travellers coming to the state

Representational image (AFP)

Security experts worry about hand sanitizers on aircraft

The four people who feed the animals and birds

Four Mysureans take up a nobel venture to feed birds and animals atop Chamundi hills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Shramik Special train leaves UP natives stranded in Odisha

Police personnel stand guard as a train carrying migrants from Mumbai arrives at Jashidih station in Deoghar. (PTI)

Workers sprayed with 'disinfectant' in Delhi, civic body says 'by mistake'

Migrants sprayed with 'disinfectants' in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. (Photo- Social Media)

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

Bengaluru start-up uses AI to come up with potential Covid drug

In for a major breakthrough?

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham