Industries to reopen in Tamil Nadu, barber shops back in business

Chennai: The coronavirus pandemic is hurtling along in Tamil Nadu but lockdown restrictions are being whittled down one by one. The number of new positives topped 740 for four days in a row and the death toll broke through 100 yesterday, but the state government on Sunday allowed 17 industrial estates in Chennai, the reddest of the red cities, to resume work from tomorrow, Monday, but with conditions.

Chief among the conditions is that the work force would have to be limited to 25 per cent and safety measures would have to be implemented. Industrial estates situated in non-containment zones, including the Ambattur and Guindy clusters here can resume work from May 25, but employees residing in containment zones would not be allowed to go to work.

There will be thermal scanners at all factories and workshops to screen employees, an official release said. Social distancing would be followed between workers, and the work places would be disinfected twice a day.

Industries have been shut for two months.

On Sunday, beauty parlours and salons reopened across the state, except those in Greater Chennai police limits. They are under orders to ensure their workers and customers wear masks at all times. The premises would have to be disinfected at least five times a day. There can be no use of air-conditioners.