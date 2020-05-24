60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

131,061

6,267

Recovered

54,295

2,462

Deaths

3,865

139

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi129106267231 Rajasthan67423786160 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2714177956 Bihar239462911 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha12694977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam330564 Jharkhand3301363 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2251793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 24 May 2020 Industries to reopen ...
Nation, In Other News

Industries to reopen in Tamil Nadu, barber shops back in business

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 24, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
The south's hottest corona-hit state tears down restrictions
The Ambattur industrial area in Chennai. (DC Photo)
 The Ambattur industrial area in Chennai. (DC Photo)

Chennai: The coronavirus pandemic is hurtling along in Tamil Nadu but lockdown restrictions are being whittled down one by one. The number of new positives topped 740 for four days in a row and the death toll broke through 100 yesterday, but the state government on Sunday allowed 17 industrial estates in Chennai, the reddest of the red cities, to resume work from tomorrow, Monday, but with conditions.

Chief among the conditions is that the work force would have to be limited to 25 per cent and safety measures would have to be implemented. Industrial estates situated in non-containment zones, including the Ambattur and Guindy clusters here can resume work from May 25, but employees residing in containment zones would not be allowed to go to work.

 

There will be thermal scanners at all factories and workshops to screen employees, an official release said. Social distancing would be followed between workers, and the work places would be disinfected twice a day.

Industries have been shut for two months. 

On Sunday, beauty parlours and salons reopened across the state, except those in Greater Chennai police limits. They are under orders to ensure their workers and customers wear masks at all times. The premises would have to be disinfected at least five times a day. There can be no use of air-conditioners.

...
Tags: chennai industry, tamil nadu coronavirus, guindy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


