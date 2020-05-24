60th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad airport to resume domestic operations from Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published May 24, 2020, 10:58 am IST
Updated May 24, 2020, 10:58 am IST
Deep cleaning of the 1.27-lakh square metre terminal is being carried out every day.
Elaborate social distancing measures are being implemented at the Hyderabad airport. (DC File Photo)
 Elaborate social distancing measures are being implemented at the Hyderabad airport. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: Domestic flights will resume from the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad with Air India and five other airlines operating flights to Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata. The first flight will leave at 10.50 am Monday.

Passengers can carry one piece of cabin luggage and one for check-in, said a source at the airport. There are no changes with regard to what can be carried in the hand baggage, including laptops, power banks and other gadgets, he said.

 

Passengers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times. There will be certain changes in the way CISF personnel clear passengers and the way the security check is done. Passengers are required to check-in online.

Social distance markings have been made at all transport areas and standard operating procedures are in place.

GHIAL, the airport operator, will deploy additional queue managers at the kerbside, check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates. Trolleys would be disinfected through the disinfection tunnel after each use. GHIAL will also have facilities to isolate suspected Covid-19 passengers at the airport

Deep cleaning of the 1.27-lakh square metre terminal is being carried out every day. A team of over 100 professionals have been deployed to carry out frequent disinfection drives at an hourly intervals.

S.G.K. Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said the airport will be offering technology-based contact-less boarding for passengers. Airport entry, check-in and security check are made contactless, he said.

