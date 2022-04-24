Nation Other News 24 Apr 2022 Vice Admiral Bahl vi ...
Nation, In Other News

Vice Admiral Bahl visits MCEME

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 24, 2022, 7:16 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 7:16 am IST
Vice Admiral Bahl had a close look at the state-of-the-art training labs of niche technologies
Vice Admiral Bahl, Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy ineracts with Maj Gen A.K Sharma officiating Commandant at Miliatary College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering in Secunderabad. (DC)
 Vice Admiral Bahl, Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy ineracts with Maj Gen A.K Sharma officiating Commandant at Miliatary College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering in Secunderabad. (DC)

Hyderabad: Vice Admiral Puneet Kumar Bahl, Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala, visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Commodore Manmohan Singh and two other officers. They were received by Maj Gen AK Sharma, Officiating Commandant, MCEME. 

 

Vice Admiral Bahl had a close look at the state-of-the-art training labs of niche technologies, implementation of internationally accepted standards of technical training and the various field army-oriented projects undertaken by MCEME. 

MCEME is a premier training institution of the Indian Army, which imparts training in various engineering disciplines and domains to officers, JCOs and those of other ranks. Several trainees from friendly foreign countries are also having training there.

The delegation also visited the Simulator Development Division (SDD), where various simulators and projects developed by SDD were displayed. Vice Admiral Bahl appreciated the high standards of training at MCEME and complimented the faculty and staff for their enormous contributions to the same.

 

Maj Gen AK Sharma, officiating commandant, MCEME, said such visits will pave the way for the three Services to study best practices being followed, and will further enhance cooperation between the Services and the institutions.

The two sides also held detailed deliberations on training policies,  methodologies, inclusion of disruptive technologies in the syllabi, linkages with the academia and civil industry, and other aspects. 

...
