TTD procures 100 tonnes of organic pulses for making Naivedyam to the Lord

Published Apr 24, 2022, 2:26 am IST
The annual requirement of pulses for Srivari Prasadam is 7,000 tonnes of pulses including 896 tonnes of red gram dal
This year, 2,300 tonnes of pulses were bought from organic farmers. Dharma Reddy said the organic pulses were procured from 2,500 farmers through Markfed and processed by millers. — DC Image
Nellore: One hundred tonnes of organic pulses required for making Srivari  Naivedyam Prasadam reached Tirupati on Saturday.

The annual requirement of pulses for Srivari Prasadam is 7,000 tonnes of pulses including 896 tonnes of red gram dal, 215 tonnes of black gram, 284 tonnes of moong dal, 25 tonnes of chana dal, apart from 474 tonnes of jaggery, 54 tonnes of coriander seeds, 25 tonnes of turmeric, 237 tonnes of Sona Masuri rice, 22 tonnes of cumin seeds, 83 tonnes of dried red chillies.

 

All of this will be purchased from organic farmers in the next two years, said A.V. Dharma Reddy, additional executive officer, TTD, who received the stock at marketing godown after the ceremonial pujas.

This year, 2,300 tonnes of pulses were bought from organic farmers. Dharma Reddy said the organic pulses were procured from 2,500 farmers through Markfed and processed by millers.

He said that in order to support the organic farmers, the TTD had provided them 1,800 bullocks and unproductive cows.

 

