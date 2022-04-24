Nation Other News 24 Apr 2022 4-star for Vizag in ...
4-star for Vizag in climate smartness

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 24, 2022, 9:44 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2022, 1:14 pm IST
The civic chief said that there should be an urgent need to work as a team in environmental protection and prepare plans for it
Vizag Commissioner Lakshmisha said that there was a need to make some resolutions in the council for the protection of the environment.
 Vizag Commissioner Lakshmisha said that there was a need to make some resolutions in the council for the protection of the environment. — Twitter

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) received a four-star rating in the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework 2.0 awarded by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at a conference in Surat.

Commissioner Lakshmisha, who received the award, met Mayor Venkata Kumari to explain the importance of the award and shared the experience of the event and the steps to be taken for the further improvement of the city in climate aspects.

 

The civic chief said that there should be an urgent need to work as a team in environmental protection and prepare plans for it, focusing on cycling to the office one day a week, using public transport and so on.

 The commissioner said that there was a need to make some resolutions in the council for the protection of the environment.

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
