4-star for Vizag in climate smartness

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) received a four-star rating in the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework 2.0 awarded by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at a conference in Surat.

Commissioner Lakshmisha, who received the award, met Mayor Venkata Kumari to explain the importance of the award and shared the experience of the event and the steps to be taken for the further improvement of the city in climate aspects.

The civic chief said that there should be an urgent need to work as a team in environmental protection and prepare plans for it, focusing on cycling to the office one day a week, using public transport and so on.

The commissioner said that there was a need to make some resolutions in the council for the protection of the environment.