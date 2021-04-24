Technology Other News 24 Apr 2021 Microsoft to train 1 ...
Technology, In Other News

Microsoft to train 1.62L students in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 24, 2021, 7:27 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2021, 11:41 am IST
Every learner will get free $100 Azure credit for practical experiential learning, test preparation and certification of Microsoft
AP government has entered into an MoU with IT giant Microsoft to skill up students and youth, so that they become employable by various companies due to their additional qualifications. Representational Image/AP
 AP government has entered into an MoU with IT giant Microsoft to skill up students and youth, so that they become employable by various companies due to their additional qualifications. Representational Image/AP

VIJAYAWADA: Microsoft is collaborating with Government of Andhra Pradesh in imparting digital skills to 1.62 lakh students and unemployed youth across 300 plus colleges and skill development centres in the state.

Announcing this, IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy pointed out that for the purpose, AP government has entered into an MoU with IT giant Microsoft to skill up students and youth, so that they become employable by various companies due to their additional qualifications.

 

He underlined that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants every house to be “digitally connected”. About 80 lakh houses will be provided with digital connection in three years.

The minister said the focus will be on “remote learning”, a major challenge during the Covid times. He disclosed that efforts are being made to provide computers and laptops to 1.30 crore people in the state.

Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari said their vision is to build an inclusive, skills-based economy in the state. For the purpose, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of Higher Education (APHeD) and Microsoft have entered into a strategic partnership to create a holistic and scalable skilling experience that includes access to learning content on Microsoft Learn, educational webinars, and experiential learning, apart from hands-on lab exercises and industry certifications courses.

 

Anant announced that every learner will get free $100 Azure credit for practical experiential learning, test preparation and certification to become a Microsoft Certified Professional. He pointed out that over 40 courses and certifications will be made available to students on Microsoft Learn, covering a broad range of emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, AI, data sciences, IOT and M365, among others. To enhance their employability, students and youth will also get access to over 8,600 courses on LinkedIn Learning. This will help them develop not just their technical skills but also their business knowledge and soft skills.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: microsoft collaborating with andhra pradesh government, 1.62 lakh students to be trained by microsoft andhra pradesh, microsoft to train students unemployed in andhra pradesh, microsoft to focus on training in remote learning andhra pradesh, jagan mohan reddy, mekapati goutam reddy, andhra pradesh government mou with microsoft, microsoft training in linkedin learning
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Technology

Our basic annual subscription, which works to be Rs59 a month, and the annual PRO subscription that costs Rs 89 a month are more affordable than holding a second SIM. — Representational image

Doosra: Secondary number that keeps one's personal number away from unsolicited calls

The logo of LG Electronics is seen on the back side of LG Velvet smartphone displayed at a telecom shop in Seoul on April 5, 2021. (AFP)

LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business worldwide

Dr Sivan said the S-TIC would provide opportunities for final year graduate and postgraduate students and research scholars as entrepreneurs. — DC file photo

ISRO signs bilateral MoU with 4 institutes to set up space tech incubation centres

Twitter had already banned some COVID-related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective and the risk of infection and death. (AFP)

Twitter cracks down on COVID vaccine misinformation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Robotic technology deployed by Air India to disinfect aircraft interiors

The robotic device disinfecting seats in an aircraft (Photo: ANI)

Twitter cracks down on COVID vaccine misinformation

Twitter had already banned some COVID-related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective and the risk of infection and death. (AFP)

Federal judge hints at blocking Trump’s order banning TikTok

TikTok’s petition speculated that the president was retaliating because of reports the app was used by his critics to snatch up tickets to a Trump rally in Tulsa to which they had no intention of going—an event which belly flopped with significantly fewer people in attendance.

Vice President praises DRDO for self-reliance in missile tech

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

YouTube uses memes, interactives to give voters reliable info ahead of US election

A “YouChoose 2020” interactive voting special will also walk people through the voting process using “memes” such as a tutorial comparing voting to following a recipe and an auto repair video that breaks down the “nuts and bolts” of voting. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Dennisvgils)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham