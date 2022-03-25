Woman behind Kalyana Lakshmi performs daughter’s marriage

Kalpana performed Chandrakala’s marriage. The wedding was attended by officials who handed over the Kalyana Lakshmi cheque at the wedding venue in Muduchukkalapally village. (PTI file photo)

WARANGAL: Tribal girl Kalpana, who inspired Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to introduce Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak welfare scheme, performed the marriage of her daughter Chandrakala with funds from Kalyana Lakshmi.

It was over 20 years ago when after forming Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Chandrasekhar Rao was touring Warangal district in April 2002 to strengthen the fledgling party. At the time, there was a major fire accident at Bhagya thanda near Mallampally village, which destroyed 64 houses. KCR reached the thanda to console the victims. He noticed Kima Naik couple, who broke down in front of him saying they had lost everything in the fire mishap, including clothes, gold and silver items they had bought for their daughter Kalpana’s marriage.

Moved by their situation, KCR made arrangements for the wedding scheduled after a few days, while also providing ₹ 50,000 financial aid to Kima Naik for marriage of Kalpana. This brought cheer among the Naik family. But it also got Chandrasekhar Rao thinking about difficulties faced by poor in performing weddings of their daughters.

That is what led to conceptualisation and implementation of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak welfare scheme. It not only provides financial assistance of ₹ 1,00,116 to newlywed bride belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority families. It also helps prevent child marriages, as it stipulates 18 years as minimum age for marriage.

Incidentally, Kalpana of Bhagya Thanda married Yakub and they sustained themselves doing farming at Muduchukkalapally village in Nallabelli mandal of Narsampet constituency. The couple have been blessed with a son and a daughter. Kalpana has named her son Chandrasekhar Rao and daughter Chandrakala.

On Thursday, Kalpana performed Chandrakala’s marriage. The wedding was attended by officials who handed over the Kalyana Lakshmi cheque at the wedding venue in Muduchukkalapally village.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalpana said 20 years ago, Chandrasekhar Rao had helped her. “Today, the Chief Minister has extended the same help to my daughter who is marrying Banothu Chander of Dubba thanda in Wardhannapet mandal,” she said with a smile.

In the past eight years, more than 10 lakh beneficiaries have received Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques.