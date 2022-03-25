Nation Other News 24 Mar 2022 Woman behind Kalyana ...
Nation, In Other News

Woman behind Kalyana Lakshmi performs daughter’s marriage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 25, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2022, 12:07 am IST
In the past eight years, more than 10 lakh beneficiaries have received Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques
Kalpana performed Chandrakala’s marriage. The wedding was attended by officials who handed over the Kalyana Lakshmi cheque at the wedding venue in Muduchukkalapally village. (PTI file photo)
WARANGAL: Tribal girl Kalpana, who inspired Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to introduce Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak welfare scheme, performed the marriage of her daughter Chandrakala with funds from Kalyana Lakshmi.

It was over 20 years ago when after forming Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Chandrasekhar Rao was touring Warangal district in April 2002 to strengthen the fledgling party. At the time, there was a major fire accident at Bhagya thanda near Mallampally village, which destroyed 64 houses. KCR reached the thanda to console the victims. He noticed Kima Naik couple, who broke down in front of him saying they had lost everything in the fire mishap, including clothes, gold and silver items they had bought for their daughter Kalpana’s marriage.

 

Moved by their situation, KCR made arrangements for the wedding scheduled after a few days, while also providing ₹ 50,000 financial aid to Kima Naik for marriage of Kalpana. This brought cheer among the Naik family. But it also got Chandrasekhar Rao thinking about difficulties faced by poor in performing weddings of their daughters.

That is what led to conceptualisation and implementation of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak welfare scheme. It not only provides financial assistance of ₹ 1,00,116 to newlywed bride belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority families. It also helps prevent child marriages, as it stipulates 18 years as minimum age for marriage.

 

Incidentally, Kalpana of Bhagya Thanda married Yakub and they sustained themselves doing farming at Muduchukkalapally village in Nallabelli mandal of Narsampet constituency. The couple have been blessed with a son and a daughter. Kalpana has named her son Chandrasekhar Rao and daughter Chandrakala.

On Thursday, Kalpana performed Chandrakala’s marriage. The wedding was attended by officials who handed over the Kalyana Lakshmi cheque at the wedding venue in Muduchukkalapally village.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalpana said 20 years ago, Chandrasekhar Rao had helped her. “Today, the Chief Minister has extended the same help to my daughter who is marrying Banothu Chander of Dubba thanda in Wardhannapet mandal,” she said with a smile.

 

In the past eight years, more than 10 lakh beneficiaries have received Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, kalyana lakshmi, shaadi mubarak scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
