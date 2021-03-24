Chief Minister Jagan to launch Clean Andhra Pradesh on July 8

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 8,000 vehicles equipped with GPS and cameras would collect dry and wet waste from every house under the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative. The service will be launched from July 8.

Announcing this on Tuesday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to concentrate on keeping AP State clean and conduct the house-to-house waste collection work effectively. As many as 8,000 vehicles would be purchased, two vehicles would be used for the collection of dry and wet waste for every ward.

The CM also asked officials to take necessary measures for the shifting of Godavari river waters to Visakhapatnam to fulfill the needs of the city.

Jagan held a review meeting on CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh), infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies and prioritised the projects in Visakhapatnam, at the camp office. The CM said it is important that officials paid proper attention to keeping the state clean and must take measures for collection of garbage from time to time.

He said garbage would be collected from door to door and the government has procured 8,000 automatic trucks. He said GPS and camera should be installed in every garbage collection truck and dust bin should be set up at the end of each street.

Jagan said that, as part of steps to process dry and wet garbage, treatment plants should be set up for treating sewage water. Officials must also focus on sanitation and hygiene in rural areas.

Reviewing the development of infrastructure facilities in the YSR Jagananna colonies, the CM said quality is important in all the works in the colonies.

As per a preliminary estimate, Rs30,691 crore will be spent on roads, underground drains, drinking water supply, electricity and sanitation in Jagananna Colonies. Once social infrastructure is included, the cost would go up to Rs 33,406 crore.

Reviewing the projects in Vishakapatnam, the CM advised officials to start works on the Bhogapuram airport and the Beach Corridor project, as also on diversion of Godavari waters from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam through a pipeline project to fulfill the needs of Vizag city. “Focus your attention on the Metro project after these projects,” he told officials.

Discussions were held on expansion of the existing beach road from Visakhapatnam to Bhimili and construction of the beach road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram. The CM said officials must complete the land acquisition for construction of the road.

The officials said the preliminary estimate for the road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram, including for land acquisition, would be around Rs1,167 crore. The CM said, “Consider the Beach Corridor project as of first priority and start the works on a war footing. Focus attention also on construction of the Bhogapuram airport.”

Reviewing the diversion of Godavari waters to Visakhapatnam, the CM said the pipeline project is to be treated as a prioritised project. An action plan is being prepared to meet the water needs of the city for the next 30 years.

On Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, the officials said DPR is prepared for Metro connectivity from Vizag Steel Plant gate to Bhogapuram, covering a 76.9km stretch with 53 stations. Proposals were also laid for a 60.2km tram corridor. It's a total 137.1kilometer corridor including metro and tram. Rs14,000 crore would be the cost for construction of metro and Rs6,000 crore for tram services. Jagan stressed for best designs for the metro and tram projects and said these should add to the beauty of the city.

Municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana, housing minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, chief minister's principal adviser Nilam Sawhney, revenue special chief secretary Rajat Bhargav, municipal administration special chief secretary Srilakshmi, housing special chief secretary Ajay Jain, Panchayat Raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, dinance special secretary KVV Satyanarayana, APSHCL MD Narayana Bharat Gupta, Vishaka Metro Rail Corporation MD Rama Krishna Reddy, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD Sampath Kumar were among the officials present.