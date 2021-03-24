Nation Other News 24 Mar 2021 Chief Minister Jagan ...
Nation, In Other News

Chief Minister Jagan to launch Clean Andhra Pradesh on July 8

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2021, 7:13 am IST
Discussions were held on expansion of existing beach road from Visakhapatnam to Bhimili and laying of beach road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram
The GreaterVisakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has organised awareness programme on Clean Andhra Pradesh in selected wards. (Image credit: Twitter/@GVMC_OFFICIAL)
 The GreaterVisakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has organised awareness programme on Clean Andhra Pradesh in selected wards. (Image credit: Twitter/@GVMC_OFFICIAL)

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 8,000 vehicles equipped with GPS and cameras would collect dry and wet waste from every house under the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative. The service will be launched from July 8.

Announcing this on Tuesday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to concentrate on keeping AP State clean and conduct the house-to-house waste collection work effectively. As many as 8,000 vehicles would be purchased, two vehicles would be used for the collection of dry and wet waste for every ward.

 

The CM also asked officials to take necessary measures for the shifting of Godavari river waters to Visakhapatnam to fulfill the needs of the city.

Jagan held a review meeting on CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh), infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies and prioritised the projects in Visakhapatnam, at the camp office. The CM said it is important that officials paid proper attention to keeping the state clean and must take measures for collection of garbage from time to time.

He said garbage would be collected from door to door and the government has procured 8,000 automatic trucks. He said GPS and camera should be installed in every garbage collection truck and dust bin should be set up at the end of each street.

 

Jagan said that, as part of steps to process dry and wet garbage, treatment plants should be set up for treating sewage water. Officials must also focus on sanitation and hygiene in rural areas.

Reviewing the development of infrastructure facilities in the YSR Jagananna colonies, the CM said quality is important in all the works in the colonies.

As per a preliminary estimate, Rs30,691 crore will be spent on roads, underground drains, drinking water supply, electricity and sanitation in Jagananna  Colonies. Once social infrastructure is included, the cost would go up to Rs 33,406 crore.

 

Reviewing the projects in Vishakapatnam, the CM advised officials to start works on the Bhogapuram airport and the Beach Corridor project, as also on diversion of Godavari waters from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam through a pipeline project to fulfill the needs of Vizag city. “Focus your attention on the Metro project after these projects,” he told officials.

Discussions were held on expansion of the existing beach road from Visakhapatnam to Bhimili and construction of the beach road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram. The CM said officials must complete the land acquisition for construction of the road.

 

The officials said the preliminary estimate for the road from Bhimili to Bhogapuram, including for land acquisition, would be around Rs1,167 crore. The CM said, “Consider the Beach Corridor project as of first priority and start the works on a war footing. Focus attention also on construction of the Bhogapuram airport.”

Reviewing the diversion of Godavari waters to Visakhapatnam, the CM said the pipeline project is to be treated as a prioritised project. An action plan is being prepared to meet the water needs of the city for the next 30 years.

 

On Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project, the officials said DPR is prepared for Metro connectivity from Vizag Steel Plant gate to Bhogapuram, covering a 76.9km stretch with 53 stations. Proposals were also laid for a 60.2km tram corridor. It's a total 137.1kilometer corridor including metro and tram. Rs14,000 crore would be the cost for construction of metro and Rs6,000 crore for tram services. Jagan stressed for best designs for the metro and tram projects and said these should add to the beauty of the city.

Municipal administration and urban development minister Botsa Satyanarayana, housing minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, chief minister's principal adviser Nilam Sawhney, revenue special chief secretary Rajat Bhargav, municipal administration special chief secretary Srilakshmi, housing special chief secretary Ajay Jain, Panchayat Raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, dinance special secretary KVV Satyanarayana, APSHCL MD Narayana Bharat Gupta, Vishaka Metro Rail Corporation MD Rama Krishna Reddy, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD Sampath Kumar were among the officials present.

 

...
Tags: clean andhra pradesh, jagan mohan reddy, shifting of godavari water, ys jagananna colonies, bhogapuram airport, expansion of existing beach roads
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 24 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The CM partly fulfilled his promises by announcing 30 percent PRC fitment and retirement age hike from 58 to 61 years in State Legislative Assembly on Monday. — Twitter

KCR set to announce mega recruitment drive in Telangana

We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here, Shah said. — PTI file photo

'Bhatija & Co' looted Rs 10K crore, will go jail after we win: Amit Shah

The orders are applicable to all educational institutions in private and government sectors including hostels and government-run gurukulam schools (residential schools) barring medical colleges.— DC file photo

Schools, colleges in Telangana closed from Wednesday to check COVID-19 spread

The two municipalities themselves have been merged to form the Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation. (Image credit:Wikipedia)

AP government issues GO forming Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Labour secretary questioned on delay in setting up social security board for workers

By noticing only one name from women category, out of the 28 members, the Chief Justice questioned whether the state was falling short of competent women to form part of the board. — By arrangement

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham