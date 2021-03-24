Andhra Pradesh to administer Corona vaccine to 1 crore people in five weeks

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued.— DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government would administer Covid-19 vaccination to one crore people in the coming month to contain pandemic’s spread. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that as the election process has been completed in urban areas, the vaccination drive would start from Monday.

During a review meeting held on vaccination, the chief minister asked officials to start the process in urban areas from March 29 and take up a pilot project in rural areas, limiting it to two villages a day in each mandal for four days a week.

The CM said only six days are left for the election process for MPTC and ZPTC polls to complete. Thereafter, the full attention of officials should be on vaccination. Officials must involve village and ward secretariats, volunteers, as also Asha and health workers. Officials must ensure all people are vaccinated in their respective regions, Jagan said.

The CM also emphasized on the Village Doctor concept. They must make sure there is no shortage of doctors in PHCs. Each mandal should have two PHCs. Each of these should have two physicians. Similarly, each mandal should have two 104 vehicles with one doctor in each vehicle and there should be six doctors in every mandal who should visit every village thrice every month.

The CM told officials to hire the doctors as per requirement and directed the financial department officials not to be negligent in disbursing the required funds.

The officials said 3.97 lakh health and frontline workers, 59.08 lakh people who are either over the age of 60, or above 45 with comorbidity, are yet to be vaccinated.

As for vaccination, the CM told the officials to select two villages in every mandal each day and cover eight villages per week. Thus, one crore people could be vaccinated in four weeks, covering a population of 25 lakh each week.

Covid tests should be conducted through RTPCR method and all existing facilities to treat Covid-19 patients should be continued. He said the medical services to the people who call 104 should be effective.

The officials said 5,000 beds are ready at present and additional beds will be made available as per the requirements. They said the number of cases in schools is less and if students are tested positive in any school, it will be closed for three days.