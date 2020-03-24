Nation Other News 24 Mar 2020 Police steps in as p ...
Nation, In Other News

Police steps in as public venture out for jollyrides in Telangana

PTI
Published Mar 24, 2020, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 5:19 pm IST
Cops resorted to 'mild' caning and seizing vehicles as many broke the curfew on the second day
Around 200 vehicles were seized on Monday, the first day after curfew was extended till end of this month. (PTI)
Hyderabad: A day after lockdown began in Telangana to contain the spread of coronavirus, police started strict enforcement of the restrictions on the movement of people on Tuesday, urging them to refrain from non-emergency outings and resorting to mild caning at some places.

As many people hit the streets disregarding the advice to remain indoors, police put up barricades on several roads here and other places in the state and 'counselled' and sent back home those who came out without valid reasons.

 

People rushed to procure vegetables and other essential commodities and also made purchases for the Ugadi (Telugu New Year) festival falling on Wednesday.

News channels showed footage of violators of lockdown being made to do sit ups as punishment in the presence of a woman police official near here.

Additional DGP (law and order) Jitender said the situation in the state was totally peaceful.

The police strictly enforced the lockdown, declared till March 31 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and took action, including 'mild' caning, against violators at some places and seized vehicles, officials said.

Police conducted checks at all toll plazas located at the inter-state borders where hundreds of vehicles were stranded after being denied permission to enter.

However, as announced earlier, vehicles carrying essential goods were allowed, official sources said.

Police Commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda personally monitored the situation and checked a few vehicles and passed appropriate instructions.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told that around 200 vehicles were seized on Monday for violations.

Police also warned that vehicles of those people, who venture on to streets without a valid reason and supporting documents, would be seized.

Any congregation of more than five persons in public places is prohibited as per the Government Order notifying the lockdown in the state where the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 36.

"Residents shall stay at home and come out only for permitted activities while strictly observing social distancing norms. In any case, not more than one person will be permitted, excluding the person driving the vehicle," the GO stated.

Responding to the state governments call for lockdown, people in some of the villages in Telangana voluntarily isolated themselves by putting up barricades and fences.

They also put up placards saying that no one should enter their village.

Tags: rachakconda police, cyberabad, coronavirus (covid-19), telangana lockdown, curfew violation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


