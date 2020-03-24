Nation Other News 24 Mar 2020 Kurnool couple admit ...
Kurnool couple admitted to isolation ward

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Mar 24, 2020, 11:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 11:29 pm IST
The software engineer who works at Dubai returned to Kurnool on March 16
 Representational image (PTI)

Kurnool: A software engineer and her husband aged about 30 to 35, residents of Kurnool, were admitted to the Kurnool Government Hospital with symptoms of cold and cough on Tuesday.

The software engineer who works at Dubai returned to Kurnool on March 16. She and her husband developed cough and cold three days ago.

 

They were admitted in the isolation ward of the Kurnool GGH where the doctors collected their samples and sent them to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences lab at Tirupati to the coronavirus test.

Tags: kurnool, dubai, coronavirus (covid-19), covid-19 india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


