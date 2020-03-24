Corona effect: 67 released on parole from Salem district jails

Salem: As many as 67 prisoners from various jails in Salem district were released on Tuesday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus that could stem from overcrowding in jails.

This follows the Supreme Court directive to all States to take a call on releasing on parole or on bail those prisoners sentenced for non-heinous offences of less than seven years.

While the Salem central jail currently has some 800 inmates, 170 of whom are undergoing sentences for minor offences, the Salem Principal and District Sessions Judge, Mr. Kumaraguru reviewed the entire matter today.

Accordingly, a decision was taken to release 67 prisoners on parole/interim bail from various jails in Salem district today.

They include 42 from Salem Central prison, nine from the special cell for women prisoners, six from Athur sub-jail, four each from Sankagiri and Omalur and two inmates from Uthankarai, official sources said.

All the released prisoners have been asked to report back at the respective jurisdictional court at 11 am on April 9, sources added.