Nation Other News 24 Mar 2020 Corona effect: 67 re ...
Nation, In Other News

Corona effect: 67 released on parole from Salem district jails

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ZAKEER HUSSAIN
Published Mar 24, 2020, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 24, 2020, 8:41 pm IST
This follows the Supreme Court directive to take a call on releasing on parole or bail those prisoners sentenced for non-heinous offences
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Salem: As many as 67 prisoners from various jails in Salem district were released on Tuesday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus that could stem from overcrowding in jails.

This follows the Supreme Court directive to all States to take a call on releasing on parole or on bail those prisoners sentenced for non-heinous offences of less than seven years.

 

While the Salem central jail currently has some 800 inmates, 170 of whom are undergoing sentences for minor offences, the Salem  Principal and District Sessions Judge, Mr. Kumaraguru reviewed the entire matter today.

Accordingly, a decision was taken to release 67 prisoners on parole/interim bail from various jails in Salem district today.

They include 42 from Salem Central prison, nine from the special cell for women prisoners, six from Athur sub-jail, four each from Sankagiri and Omalur and two inmates from Uthankarai, official sources said.

All the released prisoners have been asked to report back at the respective jurisdictional court at 11 am on April 9, sources added.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, salem jail, covid-19 tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Salem


Latest From Nation

Vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Share and Care on Ugadi, but at home: Naidu

Representational image

Vizag: Patients suffer at home due to lockdown

PTI Photocorona

Madhya Pradesh: Two more test positive for Covid19, cases rise to 9

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo- PTi)

Shivraj wins trust vote, Congress MLAs abstain



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

TB is as alarming as coronavirus

AP File Photo

GHMC struggles to pay its staff

A GHMC workers sweeps the road in front of Charminar in Hyderabad. AP Photo

TTD extends closure of Lord Venkateshwara temple till end of March

File Photo

Hundreds stuck at railway station

Representational image (Deccan Chronicle)

Prices soar as panic buying is triggered in Hyderabad

Huge rush to buy vegetables and other essential items at the Monda market on Monday in view of the lockdown in state till March 31.— (Deepak Deshpande)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham