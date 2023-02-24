Elaborate security for dignitaries attending Global Summit in AP

Entry to the main venue of the summit will be restricted to those who have registered for participation. All the participants would be issued passes with QR code and photo identity. (Representational image: Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

Vijayawada: The state police are making elaborate security arrangements for the nearly 7,000 dignitaries including central and state ministers, top industrialists, foreign ambassadors and senior officials attending the AP Global Investors’ Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

As the main venue is set on engineering college ground of Andhra University, the police are sanitizing the area and taking up an anti-sabotage exercise, with a view to ensuring safety and security to the VVIPs.

The police beefed up security arrangements at the places of arrival, stay and departure of the VVIPs after the summit. Some 1,500 to 2,000 police personnel of all ranks are being deployed in the steel city by mobilizing personnel from the nearby districts too.

Entry to the main venue of the summit will be restricted to those who have registered for participation. All the participants would be issued passes with QR code and photo identity. There would be thorough checking at the entrances.

A gala dinner is to be held at MGM Palace on the first day of the summit, the police are keeping a close watch at the venue to avoid any security issues.

There would be regulation of vehicular traffic during the two days in the city to ensure that the VVIP movement is smooth.

City police commissioner Srikanth said, “We are coming up with a multi-layered security system to ensure safety to all the dignitaries. We are expecting a participation of 6,000 to 7,000 dignitaries in the summit. We would deploy 1,500 to 2,000 police personnel of all ranks to ensure fool-proof security to the participants.”