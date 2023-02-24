Abdul Nazeer sworn in as Andhra Governor

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra administered the oath office to Nazeer (in picture) at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, was sworn in as Governor of Andhra Pradesh at a solemn event at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

AP High Court Chief Justice Justice Prasanth Mishra has administered the oath of office to Justice Abdul Nazeer. Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, ministers and judges were among the top dignitaries present. Naidu, however, left the venue immediately after the end of the ceremony.

After the swearing in, a customary High Tea reception was held at Raj Bhavan. The Chief Minister introduced all his Cabinet ministers to the new Governor. Ministers individually presented bouquets to Justice Nazeer and conveyed him their best wishes.

Naidu had gone to Raj Bhavan on Thursday to greet Justice Nazeer. He introduced his party leaders to the Governor and spent half an hour with the Governor-designate in conversations. His party leaders later said Naidu explained to Justice Nazeer the financial as also law and order situations in AP, the problems of the state etc during his informal chat with the Governor-designate.