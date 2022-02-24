Nation Other News 24 Feb 2022 Thousands bid a tear ...
Thousands bid a tearful adieu to Goutham Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 24, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his wife Bharati reached Udayagiri by helicopter around 11.30 am from Vijayawada
A tearful adieu was given to deceased Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy by his ministerial colleagues including Chief Minister Jagan and his wife Bharati apart from thousands of followers, friends and relatives. (Photo: Twitter)
Nellore: A tearful adieu was given to deceased Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy by his ministerial colleagues including Chief Minister Jagan and his wife Bharati apart from thousands of followers, friends and relatives while the last rites were performed on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of 50-years-old Goutham, who died of a massive heart attack in Hyderabad on Sunday, were laid to rest in the premises of the Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy Institute of Technology and Science (MERITS) at Udayagiri with full state honours.

 

Moving scenes were witnessed when the family members including Goutham’s mother Manimanjari, father Rajamohan Reddy, wife Keerthi and daughter Ananya broke down while his son Arjun (Krishnarjuna Reddy) performed the last rites.

Arjun, who was in the US pursuing his under-graduation, reached Nellore late on Tuesday night via Chennai. Heartrending scenes were witnessed when Arjun wept inconsolably on seeking his father’s mortal remains at their home in Nellore.

The body, kept in the house premises during the day for public view, was shifted into the house after 10 pm, by the time Arjun arrived. It was shifted to Udayagiri on Wednesday morning in what was the final journey.

 

Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his wife Bharati reached Udayagiri by helicopter around 11.30 am from Vijayawada. The CM consoled Goutham’s father Rajamohan Reddy and Arjun, while his wife Bharati was seen comforting Goutham’s wife and mother.

During the final rights, the family members kept sandalwood pieces on the body and poured cow ghee before Arjun lit the pyre.  Police fired three rounds into the air as part of a gun salute while a police band played in the background as per protocol.

AP assembly speaker Tammineni Seetharam, Nellore in-charge minister Balineni Srinivasa, ministers Perni Nani, Adimulapu Suresh, Anilkumar Yadav, Buggana Rajendranadh, Sankara Narayana, Viswaroop and government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna were present apart from top officials.

 

Rajya Sabha member Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MPs Adala Prabhakar, Dr Gurumoorthy, Mithun Reddy, Galla Jayadev, MLCs Balli Kalyan, Vakati Narayana, TTD chairman Subba Reddy, government chief whip Srikanth Reddy and all legislators of Nellore district and neighbouring districts were present among scores of YSR Congress leaders.

Tags: mekapati goutham reddy, chief minister jaganmohan reddy, heart attack
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


