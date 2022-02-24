Shipbuilding centre inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) here. This is the main branch for the maritime industries, mostly on East Coast here while its head office at Mumbai takes the West.

The CEMS is a special purpose vehicle of the ministry to bridge the skill gap of the current workforce. The CEMS offers courses with multi-industry applications in manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, oil, gas and heaving engineering.

The CEMS-Vizag has 18 labs that cover every aspect of manufacturing from design, simulation, analysis and production, said CEMS chairman Arun Sharma.

In another event earlier, the Minister inaugurated Dredging Museum at Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) here. The museum displays models of different types of dredgers, ancillary crafts, vintage photoshoots and various technological artefacts and historical milestones of dredging behemoth from the Eastern Port City of Vizag.