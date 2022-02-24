Nation Other News 24 Feb 2022 Petrol bomb hurled a ...
Petrol bomb hurled at actor Ajith fans outside Tamil Nadu cinema hall, one injured

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2022, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 3:12 pm IST
The incident occurred at around 4.30 AM, when Naveen Kumar was erecting a flex board of the star in front of the theatre complex
Police officials at the site of the incident. (Photo: Twitter)
 Police officials at the site of the incident. (Photo: Twitter)

Coimbatore: One person was injured when a motorcycle-borne gang hurled a petrol bomb at a crowd gathered outside a cinema hall screening actor Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Valimai' here early on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 AM, when Naveen Kumar was erecting a flex board of the star in front of the theatre complex in Gandhipuram area here when the duo came on a bike and threw the petrol bomb at him before fleeing, police said.

 

Kumar sustained minor injuries in the explosion, which caused tense moments in the area, they said.

Police suspect rivalry between fans of the actor over erecting banners as motive behind the crime.

Security has been beefed up in front of other theaters in the city following the incident.

Investigation is underway, they added.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth and featuring Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor among others released worldwide today.

...
