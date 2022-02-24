Nation Other News 24 Feb 2022 Karnataka CM Bommai ...
Karnataka CM Bommai calls for temple tourism, advocates reforms in shrine management

ANI
Published Feb 24, 2022, 8:11 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2022, 8:11 am IST
Chief Minister Bommai said that the management of temples is very important
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday launched the Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS) developed by the Hindu Endowments Department on Wednesday.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Bommai said that the management of temples is very important. He said initiatives should be taken to record the number of pilgrims visiting the temples and the system to manage the temple assets needs to be streamlined. Bommai advocated the need for a Master Plan to provide amenities at the temples.

 

Emphasizing on building a Tourism Circuit, the chief minister said, "There is immense potential for Temple Tourism in northern, southern and coastal parts of Karnataka. There is huge scope for Monument Tourism too and this two can be integrated."

The chief minister emphasized reforms in temple administration.

Along with management, proper control is also necessary as it involves the contribution of the pilgrims and assets of the temples. Action would be taken to redress the problems being faced by Archaks and Priests, Bommai said.

 

The Chief Minister stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness and pollution-free ambience at temple premises.

Tags: karnataka temples, karnataka tourism, karnataka tourism department
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


