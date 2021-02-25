Nation Other News 24 Feb 2021 Young professor help ...
Young professor helping engineering students grasp subjects through Youtube videos

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 25, 2021, 1:10 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2021, 1:10 am IST
Jagadeesh said he knew the difficulties of engineering students in understanding the subjects, especially students from a rural background
Dr. Jagadeesh Kakarla started his channel in May 2020 during the corona crisis to provide quality education to everyone free of cost. (DC Photo)
Vijayawada: A young assistant professor with a rural background is helping engineering students through the online platform YouTube Parnika Tutorials in learning their subjects and is winning accolades.

Dr. Jagadeesh Kakarla started his channel in May 2020 during the corona crisis to provide quality education to everyone free of cost. He offered around 650 videos on database management, computer networks, computer organization, compiler design, automata theory, digital logic design, and C-programming. He is continuing with the channel post-Covid, by making and releasing videos useful to engineering students. These have a viewership of over two lakh.

 

Dr. Jagadeesh works as an assistant professor in the department of computer science and engineering at a centrally funded institute in Chennai.

He lost his father at age eight and continued his primary studies with support from his mother at Srikakulam. “Education is a treasure that cannot be stolen,” he noted and said he concentrated on his studies primarily in Telugu medium till SSC. He pursued his B.Tech in Visakhapatnam and M. Tech from Pondicherry University. He did his PhD from NIT Rourkela and served first as an assistant professor at Central University of Rajasthan.

 

Dr. Jagadeesh said he knew the difficulties of engineering students in understanding the subjects and especially students from a rural background. Such students faced difficulty due to lack of proper internet connectivity to attend online classes for their engineering courses. Hence he started the Parnika tutorials YouTube channel to help them.

He said poor and middle-class students who are preparing for various competitive exams such as GATE, UGC Net are struggling a lot as they are not able to join coaching centres due to hefty fees of Rs 50,000 and above for coaching.

 

Dr. Jagadeesh turned his house into a studio to record lessons. “I would wake up at 5am to record the videos and then upload them. It would take 5-6 hours to make a video and I am doing this to help engineering students understand lessons in a broad manner. Students with a rural background usually hesitate to clear their doubts in classrooms. I have also prepared videos for various competitive exams such as GATE, UGC NET, SLET etc,” he said.

Dr Jagadeesh said that he is clearing the doubts of the students in less than ten hours. Questions can be asked on the space provided below the youtube video and he would answer them possibly the same day.

 

Engineering students viewing the lessons said these were very helpful due to the simple style of narration and clearing of their doubts without fail.

Tags: youtube videos, youtube parnika tutorials, dr. jagadeesh kakarla, gate, ugc net, engineering students, young professor helping engineering students
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


