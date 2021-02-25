Hyderabad's Nizam Club restrained from inducting LTTs as permanent members

A bye-law in the memorandum of registration of the Nizam Club says that no LTT member is allowed to be inducted as a permanent member, without the prior approval of the AGM or EGM. (Image:nizamclubindia.com)

Hyderabad: The city civil court of Hyderabad has restrained the management committee of the Nizam Club from inducting new long temporary members (LTT) as permanent members of the club, without getting prior approval, either through an annual general body meeting (AGM) or an extraordinary general body (EGM) meeting.

The XXVI additional chief judge of the city civil court issued these orders while dealing with a petition filed by K.M. Ashfaq Ahmed, a member of the Club's management committee, who wants to preclude himself in any decision that violates the bye-laws of the Club.

A bye-law in the memorandum of registration of the Nizam Club says that no LTT member is allowed to be inducted as a permanent member, without the prior approval of the AGM or EGM.

But, violating this bye-law, some members of the management committee have taken a decision to introduce around 150 LTT members as permanent members, and 30 among them were asked to pay fees prescribed for permanent members.

It was learnt, the petitioner alleged, that these persons were being asked more than 15 times the amount of the actual fees to get the permanent membership. Moreover, the present management committee's tenure was completed in September 2020. But, due to COVID-19 restrictions, elections have not been held.

Given that he could be held answerable to these violations, being a member of the management committee, Mr. Ashfaq approached the Court and sought its interference.

His counsel submitted that if the committee wants to induct LTTs as permanent members, then let it follow due process of bye-laws and other established rules.

Agreeing with the contentions, the Court stopped the Nizam Club from taking any further action in this issue. The secretary of Nizam Club was asked to submit an affidavit. The case was posted for the next hearing on March 3.

The Nizam Club has about 6,000 members and is considered one of the city's most prestigious clubs.

As per club rules, LTT members should not have permanent residence in the city. However, it is learnt that in many cases, even government employees were allotted membership, under LTTM, while showing Hyderabad as their temporary address.