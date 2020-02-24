Pilot dies in trainer aircraft crash in Patiala

A representative image of the 'Pipistrel Virus SW 80' craft that crashed in Patiala. The Indian Ministry of Defence placed a $16.2m order with Slovenian firm Pipistrel for the supply of 194 Virus SW 80 aircraft in October 2015 to serve the training requirements of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and National Cadet Corps (NCC). (Photo | 'Pipistrel )

Patiala: An Indian Air Force pilot died and an NCC cadet was injured when a microlight aircraft crashed here on Monday in the Army cantonment area.

Group Captain G S Cheema died when the 'Pipistrel Virus SW 80' trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, an IAF spokesperson said.

The pilot, who was on deputation at an NCC unit here, had been imparting training to the cadets of NCC's 3rd Air Squadron at the Air Force Station, the spokesperson added.

The cadet injured in the crash of the two-seater aircraft was identified as Vipin Kumar Yadav of Mohindra College, Patiala.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fatal crash.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, expressed "deep anguish" over the death of the IAF officer in the aircraft crash and wished speedy recovery to the injured cadet.