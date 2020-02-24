Nation Other News 24 Feb 2020 India to send aircra ...
Nation, In Other News

India to send aircraft on Feb 26 to bring back citizens from Wuhan as China gives nod

PTI
Published Feb 24, 2020, 8:38 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2020, 8:38 pm IST
The aircraft will carry a large consignment of medical supplies to China and bring back some Indians from Wuhan the next day
In this file photo, Indian Air Force soldiers march past the C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft during the Indian Air Force day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi. The aircraft will be used to evacuate Wuhan of Indian citizens on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020. (Photo | AP)
 In this file photo, Indian Air Force soldiers march past the C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft during the Indian Air Force day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi. The aircraft will be used to evacuate Wuhan of Indian citizens on Thursday, Feb 27, 2020. (Photo | AP)

New Delhi: India is likely to send a military transport aircraft to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan on February 26 to deliver relief material and bring back more Indians following a clearance from China, Union Health ministry officials said on Monday."

As informed by the Ministry of External Affairs, departure of the Air Force flight to Wuhan is being planned for February 26 and the evacuees will arrive on February 27," the ministry said in a statement.

 

Earlier, official sources had said that the neighbouring country was delaying clearance to the C-17 military transport aircraft which was to fly on February 20 to Wuhan, though Beijing had allowed fights from other countries to evacuate their nationals.

According to a health ministry official, China has now given clearance to the Indian military transport aircraft.

Official sources said Japan, Ukraine and France have been allowed to operate flights between February 16 and 20 but India's request had not been approved.

When contacted, a Chinese Embassy spokesperson had said there was no deliberate delay in grant of permission for the Indian flight to reach Wuhan.

The aircraft will carry a large consignment of medical supplies to China and bring back more Indians from Wuhan.

Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, who undertook a review of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID19) management across the country with the senior officials of the Ministry, informed that at present the screening of passengers is being done in all 21 airports, 12 major and 65 non-major seaports and border crossings.

In all 4,48,449 passengers from 4,214 flights have been screened so far.

Also, as of now, 2,707 samples have been tested of which only three samples earlier had tested positive (Kerala) and all the three patients have been discharged from the hospitals. They are now in home isolation.

In furtherance to the travel advisory issued earlier in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the government on Saturday advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore.

Also flight passengers coming to India from  China, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore , Japan, Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia are being screened at 21 designated airports in the country for a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

All Indian evacuees from Wuhan had tested negative for COVID19 and have gone back to their homes from the quarantine facilities. Also, 23,259 persons were brought under community surveillance in 34 states and UTs through the Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network.

Regarding movement across Kartarpur border in Punjab, Vardhan was informed that in discussion with the Home Ministry, Health Ministry and Health Secretary, Punjab, special screening has been strengthened across the border and further necessary facilitation for masks to be worn by pilgrims is being initiated.

...
Tags: covid-19, china coronavirus, iaf flight to wuhan


Related Stories

Students holed up in Wuhan continue to be restricted

Latest From Nation

in this Dec. 21, 2019, photo, Islamic State (ISIS) militants either arrested or surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan, A United Nations report says Afghanistan passed a grim milestone with more than 100,000 civilians killed or hurt in the last 10 years since the international body began documenting casualties in a war that has raged for 18 years. (Photo | AP/PTI)

NIA searches at 25 locations in TN, Karnataka in ISIS-related cases

Women at a sit-in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), near Jafrabad metro station in East Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi clashes: Metro shuts 5 stations on Pink Line, 3 on Yellow, 1 on Violet Line

The message Trump wrote in the book at Sabarmati Ashram.

Trump forgot Gandhi, so here’s what they gave him

A poster telling people how to identify a scam (Photo | Twitter)

Scammer posing as MP governor sought cash transfer, two BJP MLAs tell police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

It’s only natural, says UP govt as 9,261 cattle died in state shelters in 2019

An emaciated cow and calf walk on the road leading to the historical Taj Mahal, decorated with US and Indian flags in Agra, India, Monday, Jan. 24, 2020. US President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the 17th century monument later on Monday. (Photo | AP)

Sealed cover jurisprudence: SC won't share interlocutors' report on Shaheen Bagh

Supreme Court appointed interlocutors - advocates Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran - during their visit to Shaheen Bagh to initiate talks with the protesters demonstrating against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in New Delhi, Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Hold it, there's no sona in Sonbhadra

India's only gold mining company, the Hutti Gold Mines produces just 2.3 gm of gold per tonne of ore.

Pilot dies in trainer aircraft crash in Patiala

A representative image of the 'Pipistrel Virus SW 80' craft that crashed in Patiala. The Indian Ministry of Defence placed a $16.2m order with Slovenian firm Pipistrel for the supply of 194 Virus SW 80 aircraft in October 2015 to serve the training requirements of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and National Cadet Corps (NCC). (Photo | 'Pipistrel )

AAP eyes Telangana after big Delhi win

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham