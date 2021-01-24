Two arrested for theft at Kanakadurga temple

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons, including a habitual temple offender, were arrested and nine kgs of silver was recovered in connection with the theft of three silver lions at Durga temple.

It may be recalled that the theft took place last June during the Corona period but it came to light later. The offender is notorious for similar offences in temples since 2008. He took away three silver idols attached to the chariot at the Durga temple.

Commissioner of police, Vijayawada, B Srinivasulu told the media here on Saturday that the accused Jakkamsetti Saibaba belongs to Gollavanitippa village of Bhimavaram mandal.

The habitual offender works as a daily-wage labourer in aqua tanks and farmlands. He said the accused came to the Durga temple last June and noticed the silver lion idols attached to the chariot and there was no proper security due to the lockdown.

He returned a few days later and made good with the three idols between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm. He went to Tanuku and sold them to a gold trader for Rs. 35,000. The trader melted the three lions.

Srinivasulu said that the gold trader M Kamalesh of Surendra jewellery showroom was also arrested. The accused was involved in more than 20 such cases in West Godavari and Krishna districts. He praised West ACP K Hanumantha Rao, One Town inspector P Venkateswarlu and other staff for their swift action.