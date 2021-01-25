Nation Other News 24 Jan 2021 Health worker dies f ...
Health worker dies five days after taking vaccine in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 25, 2021, 4:02 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 4:02 am IST
Vijayalakshmi, 42, working under the Tadepalli Primary Health Centre, and her colleague G. Lakshmi had received the shot on January 20
Family sources said Vijayalakshmi suffered a brain-stroke and went into a coma. (Representational Photo: AP)
 Family sources said Vijayalakshmi suffered a brain-stroke and went into a coma.

VIJAYAWADA: A health worker died while undergoing treatment five days after taking the Covid-19 vaccine in Guntur district on Sunday. The relatives and health workers staged a protest following the death of B. Vijayalakshmi, an ASHA health workers, alleging that reaction to the vaccine had caused the death.

Demanding justice, they said that Vijayalakshmi had got the vaccine on January 19 but developed complications two days later. She was admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur. The government had failed to provide proper treatment, they alleged, and sought compensation for her family.

 

The family members and leaders of Telugu Desam and various organisations rushed to GGH and staged a protest demanding justice.

The family members said that Vijayalakshmi, 42, working under the Tadepalli Primary Health Centre, and her colleague G. Lakshmi had received the shot on January 20. Two days later, Vijayalakshmi started suffering from headache, vomiting and dizziness. After primary treatment, she was admitted to the GGH. Lakshmi also fell ill but recovered.

Family sources said Vijayalakshmi suffered a brain-stroke and went into a coma.

 

TD Guntur East in-charge Md Naseer and other leaders demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation, government job to a family member, and a house. CPI(M) Guntur district east secretary Pasam Rama Rao recalled that Vijayalakshmi was a Coronavirus warrior and was entitled to the Rs 50 lakh compensation.

Guntur collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar rushed to the spot and assured to send a proposal to the government seeking release of compensation, house site and job to a family member. He assured to provide all possible aid from the government side after which the protestors withdrew their agitation.

 

Meanwhile, Director of Medical and Health department Dr Geetha Prasidini conducted a meeting with medical experts and discussed the side-effects of the vaccine. She said that only a few people had experienced simple reactions after taking the vaccine. She said they are waiting for an autopsy report of Vijayalakshmi to know the exact cause of her death.

