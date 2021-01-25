Nation Other News 24 Jan 2021 Another Telangana he ...
Another Telangana health care worker succumbs to Covid vaccination

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA AND BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jan 25, 2021, 4:24 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2021, 4:24 am IST
Anganwadi woman from Warangal dies five days after getting first dose
On Saturday night, Vanitha complained of pain in the chest and discomfort. The family members assumed that she was suffering from acidity and gave her medication before she went to sleep. On Sunday morning, her children found her dead. (Representational Photo:AP)
Warangal/Hyderabad: Telangana state recorded its second post-Covid-19 vaccination death among state government workers on Sunday.

A 45-year-old female anganwadi worker from Warangal, identified as G. Vanitha of Deendayal Colony, died on Sunday morning. She had received the first dose of the vaccine at New Shayampet Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on January 19. Vanitha is survived by her two children, her husband having pre-deceased her.

 

On Saturday night, Vanitha complained of pain in the chest and discomfort. The family members assumed that she was suffering from acidity and gave her medication before she went to sleep. On Sunday morning, her children found her dead.

Vanitha's family and colleagues, who came to her house on learning about the death, suspect that she died on account of the vaccination. Vanitha was known to be suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Her family lodged a complaint with the Subedari police. Warangal Urban collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said he had instructed the health department to get a post-mortem examination conducted at the MGM Hospital. He also spoke with police officials.

 

Subedari inspector D. Naresh Kumar said a case of suspicious death was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

In Hyderabad, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said the district Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee was “examining the matter” and would submit its report to the state SEFI panel. It would will furnish its report to the Central AEFI committee for “taking a view.”

It may be recalled that a 42-year-old 108 ambulance driver from Nirmal district had died on January 20, less than 18 hours after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Dr Srinivas had then said that preliminary findings appeared unrelated to vaccination and added that, “He is said to have developed chest pain and was brought dead to the Nirmal district hospital.”

 

Tags: covid vaccination death in telangana, heath worker dies after covid vaccination in telangana, post vaccine death of health worker
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


