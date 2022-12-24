  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 23 Dec 2022 Wild leopard caught ...
Nation, In Other News

Wild leopard caught in Hetero Labs released in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Dec 24, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Captured leopard released into Mannanur forests. (Photo by arrangement)
 Captured leopard released into Mannanur forests. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The leopard that had strayed from the Narsapur forests into the Hetero Labs campus last week in Khajipally industrial area of Sangareddy and was captured by forest officials, was successfully released in the Amrabad tiger reserve by the Nehru Zoological Park authorities late Thursday.

The leopard was kept under observation at the zoo for a week while veterinarians monitored its health and behaviour. The leopard was taken from the city zoo to the Amrabad reserve at 3 pm, confirmed Principal Chief Conservator of Forest R.M. Dobriyal.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr M.A. Hakeem, deputy director veterinary, said the leopard was not tranquillised during the transit and was released in the dense forests of the Mannanur range of the tiger reserve

Amrabad tiger reserve officials stated that the location in the Mannanur range was chosen because it had abundant water nearby as well as sufficient shelter and shade for the animal to rest.

...
Tags: leopard rescue, amrabad tiger reserve, hetero labs, khajipally industrial area, nehru zoological park
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad: Leopard caught in Hetero Labs healthy, ready for release into wild
Leopard count touches 80 in Kawal Tiger Reserve
Leopard enters Hetero’s drug manufacturing lab in Sangareddy

Latest From Nation

Jagan Mohan Reddy was to visit the dargah a week ago and participate in the Urs. (File Image/Twitter:@Fayazkh12339648)

Jagan visits Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa

Rythu Sangha leaders, farmers, district BRS party leaders along with activists stage a dharna in front of the Collector's office to protest against the anti-farmer policies being adopted by the central government in Karimnagar on Friday. (DC Image)

BRS holds state-wide protests against Centre over MGNREGA funds issue

An official statement said that all international passengers must ensure that they are fully vaccinated. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: RGIA issues Covid advisory, to take effect from today

Health minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: DC File Image)

Health minister Harish urges Centre to issue Covid-19 protocol



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Want to hit the gym? Then a cardiac check is a must

Telangana violated environmental norms, says NGT

National Green Tribunal. (Representational Photo:PTI)

HAML to fast track Hyderabad Airport Metro

The Airport Metro Biodiversity Junction station will be built to facilitate the integration of the future BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro corridor station. (Representative photo / DC)

Farmer suicides in Telangana drop drastically

The ministry said that the government had implemented several policies, reforms, developmental programmes and schemes for the welfare of farmers. (Representational Image: DC)

Churches in Hyderabad usher in pre-Christmas celebrations

During the celebrations, Bishop M.A. Daniel, resident bishop of the Hyderabad Regional Conference, preached a message of love, peace, and brotherhood. (File photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->