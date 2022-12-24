Hyderabad: RGIA issues Covid advisory, to take effect from today

An official statement said that all international passengers must ensure that they are fully vaccinated. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) administration on Friday issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving in the city as a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus. The guidelines will come into effect from Saturday.

An official statement said that all international passengers must ensure that they are fully vaccinated. Two per cent of passengers would randomly undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival. They said that those who test positive will be informed about the isolation protocol.

All international passengers have to mandatorily submit a fully-filled self-reporting form to APHO and a duplicate stamped copy to immigration authorities.

A sub-section of the two per cent of the total passengers shall be identified by the concerned airlines. Such travellers will submit the samples.

A copy of the positive report should be shared with the integrated disease surveillance programme at shoc.idsp@ncdc.gov.in by the concerned

testing lab, which will in turn be shared with the concerned state/UT for follow-up action.

In case such travellers test positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at the designated INSACOG laboratory network.