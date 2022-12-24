Mini-airport planned at Mantralayam for temple devotees

ANANTAPUR: A mini airport proposed at temple town Mantralayam in Kurnool would be convenient for devotees arriving in large numbers from across the country for darshan of Guru Raghavendra Swamy brindavan.

As part of several ongoing development projects by the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, the pontiff Sri Subhudendra Theertha reacted positively to the proposals from devotees for establishment of a mini airport at Mantralayam.

The pontiff along with Muth officials and experts visited several locations on the outskirts of Mantralayam to finalise suitable locations for the mini airport.

Muth sources said several devotees promised donations for the mini airport project. The airport was proposed closer to the temple town. At present, there was no direct access to the train facility. The nearest railway station is at Madhavaram, 13km away from the Muth premises.