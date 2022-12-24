Destitute rescued by CJ, reunites with family

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s act of compassion on Thursday resulted in an emotional and memorable family reunion for the 50-year-old destitute G. Srinivas on Friday.

Chief Justice Bhuyan had rescued Srinivas, who was lying at Medina Centre near the court. At his behest, the dehydrated Srinivas was shifted to Osmania general hospital's MECO ward.

The physically weak Srinivas, who was missing since 2019, is now recovering at OGH.

His younger brother saw his picture in Deccan Chronicle, recognised his brother and rushed to OGH Friday morning. Volunteers from a NGO assisted in reuniting him with Srinivas. "Srinivas will be treated until his health stabilizes and he is declared fit to go home," said an OGH doctor.