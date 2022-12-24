  
Destitute rescued by CJ, reunites with family

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 24, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Dec 24, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Srinivas was shifted to Osmania general hospital's MECO ward. (Photo by arrangement)
 Srinivas was shifted to Osmania general hospital's MECO ward. (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s act of compassion on Thursday resulted in an emotional and memorable family reunion for the 50-year-old destitute G. Srinivas on Friday.

Chief Justice Bhuyan had rescued Srinivas, who was lying at Medina Centre near the court. At his behest, the dehydrated Srinivas was shifted to Osmania general hospital's MECO ward.

The physically weak Srinivas, who was missing since 2019, is now recovering at OGH.

His younger brother saw his picture in Deccan Chronicle, recognised his brother and rushed to OGH Friday morning. Volunteers from a NGO assisted in reuniting him with Srinivas. "Srinivas will be treated until his health stabilizes and he is declared fit to go home," said an OGH doctor.

Tags: hyderabad news, osmania general hospital, chief justice ujjal bhuyan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


