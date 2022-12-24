CM Jagan gives two years’ age relaxation for police recruitment

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has relaxed the age limit for police recruitments by two years, upon a request from candidates. The limit of 24 years is raised to 26 for both male and female applicants.

The chief minister held a meeting with officials after he considered an appeal from the unemployed youths to increase the age limit. “To offer them a fair opportunity, the CM issued orders to increase the age limit by two years,” officials said.

The state government is currently doing the recruitment for 6,511 police posts. Among them, 411 are for SI posts and 6,100 for constable posts. The AP Police Recruitment Board has released the notification. There were no police recruitments for the past six years in AP. Hence, the unemployed, after the issuing of the notification, pleaded with the government to give five years’ relaxation in the age limit.

Telugu Desam and other opposition parties had raised their voices on this issue, submitted memorandums and staged dharanas.

The unemployed youths’ associations submitted memorandums to ministers including Botsa Satyanarayana, who in turn took the issue to the notice of the chief minister, along with other ministers and leaders.

Jagan Reddy immediately held meetings with officials and decided to give two years’ relaxation. The state had issued a notification on October 20 for filling 6,100 constable posts. With the chief minister’s decision, candidates aged between 18 and 34 can now apply for the recruitment, based on the category.

Ministers Bots Satyanarayana, Adimulapu Suresh and others welcomed the decision. They appealed to police job aspirants to make good use of the age relaxation opportunity.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam leaders claimed the age relaxation was ordered following efforts of TD general secretary Nara Lokesh and they performed a Palabhishekam (cleansing with milk) to the photo of Lokesh in Guntur on Friday.

TD’s Telugu Yuvatha Guntur district president Ravipati Saikrishna and state Telugu Yuvatha vice-president Sk Firoz said Lokesh had written a letter to the government on age-relaxation and TD arduously fought for the age relaxation.