Nation Other News 23 Dec 2022 16 Army personnel ki ...
Nation, In Other News

16 Army personnel killed after their truck falls into gorge in North Sikkim

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 23, 2022, 5:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2022, 10:01 pm IST
Indian Army personnel near the wreckage of an Army truck after the vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, at Zema in North Sikkim, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Atleast sixteen Army personnel were killed and four others injured in the accident, according to Army officials. (Photo: PTI)
  Indian Army personnel near the wreckage of an Army truck after the vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, at Zema in North Sikkim, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Atleast sixteen Army personnel were killed and four others injured in the accident, according to Army officials. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Sixteen Indian Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said. It said four injured soldiers have been air evacuated.

"In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives," the Army said in the statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is "deeply pained" over the loss of lives of the personnel. "The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," he said in a tweet.

The Army said the truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. "Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated," the Army said.

"Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss." it said.

Tags: sikkim, indian army, north sikkim, rajnath singh
Location: India, Sikkim


