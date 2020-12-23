Vaikunta dwara darshan at Tirumala temple to commence from December 25

Since December 25 will be a Friday, Abhishekam will be performed in Ekantham at 1.30 am followed by Thomala Seva and Archana at 2.30 pm — DC Image

TIRUPATI: For the first time in the known history of Lord Venkateswara temple, the TTD is organising a 10-day Vaikunta dwara darshan to devotees commencing on Vaikunta Ekadasi day on December 25 up to January 3.

As part of the festivities, Thiruppavai parayanams will be held in the temple between 12.05 am and 1.30 am on that day. Since it will be a Friday, Abhishekam will be performed in Ekantham at 1.30 am followed by Thomala Seva and Archana at 2.30pm.

The Vaikunta dwara darshanam will commence at 4.30 am. Later, the TTD will organise a Swarna Ratham between 9 am and 11 am in which Lord Malayappa Swamy and his consorts will will taken out along the four mada streets.

Later in the evening, Sahasra Deepalankara seva will be conducted between 5 pm and 7 pm, followed by Adhyayanotsavams in Ranganayakula mandapam between 9 pm and 10 pm. The next day Vaikunta Dwadasi, Chakrasnanam will be performed at the Swami pushkarini.

Meanwhile, the traditional temple cleansing festival – Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam — was performed at Tirumala temple on Tuesday. Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy said that this traditional fete is observed four times in a year on Tuesdays occurring before Brahmotsavams, Vaikunta Ekadasi, Ugadi and Anivara Asthanam festivals.

After the fete, TTD EO Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy and the Additional EO inspected all the token issuing centres for Vaikunta dwara darshan in Tirupati. Speaking to media persons here, the EO said that the offline tickets for Vaikunta dwara darshan would be issued from December 24 in Tirupati.

He said because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the TTD has made repeated appeals to devotees that this time, offline tokens will be issued to only locals of Tirumala and Tirupati. Raising an alarm over that the latest stain discovered in the UK he cautioned devotees to follow all the Covid-19 norms while obtaining tokens at offline counters.