Grandson stakes claim on Nizam’s properties

HYDERABAD: Even 54 years after the demise of seventh Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, the disputes over his properties still continue as some members of his clan are claiming their share.

A battle appears again on the cards as Najaf Ali Khan, one of the grandsons of Mir Osman Ali Khan, son of Prince Hasham Jah Bahadur, filed a complaint in the Hyderabad city civil court claiming his share in the palaces including Falaknuma Palace, King Kothi Palace, Chow Mahalla Palace, Purani Haveli and Harewood and Cedars Bunglow sprawling on an area of about 39 acres, situated at Fern Hill Road, Ooty.

Questioning the sole authority and enjoyment of the said properties by Prince Mukkaram Jah alias Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan, son of late Prince Azam Jah Bahadur, Najaf Ali Khan claimed in the court he was entitled to get 0.37 per cent of all these properties.

Najaf Ali Khan, through his counsels Osman Shaheed and Adnan put forth his contentions on the said properties, as all the legal heirs of the Nizam have right over the said properties.

“Private properties of the seventh Nizam should be divided among all his legal heirs as per the Islamic Sharia law and as such his 34 children (16 sons and 18 daughters) are entitled to inherit the Matruka. Mukkarram Jah is claiming himself as the sole owner of all properties of the seventh Nizam. It is incorrect and misleading,” Najaf Ali Khan said.

The point he raised in claiming rights over the properties is that Nizam had executed the gift deed in 1957 giving the as said palaces and properties to Mukkaram Jah. But, Mukkaram Jah, himself denied the gift orally and left the country.

Further, explaining why he delayed to file the suit claiming rights over the property, Ali Khan said he came to know the fact in 2015 and he ran from pillar to post to get the gift denial copy. In 2020, he managed to get the copy.

He mentioned 196 members as defendants in the suits, who comprise all legal heirs of the Nizam, along with management of Taj Mahal Hotel, which is running 7-star hotel in Falaknuma Palace and Niharika Group, which is said to have involved in buying the King Kothi Palace.

Already, Najaf Ali Khan and other legal heirs of the Nizam filed separate petitions in the High Court claiming their due share in the 35 million pounds deposited in London Bank by the Nizam, seven decades ago.