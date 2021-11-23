Nation Other News 23 Nov 2021 Centre ready to proc ...
Nation, In Other News

Centre ready to procure paddy, says Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 23, 2021, 2:23 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2021, 6:57 am IST
The tourism minister blamed the Chief Minister for sitting in protest against the Central government on the issue of paddy procurement
Kishan Reddy stated that the Central government provided financial assistance to farmers for paddy cultivation, and later, the farmers cultivated paddy and the paddy procurement should be done by state governments. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Opening doors for making elaborate discussions with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on paddy procurement, Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Monday reiterated that the Central government was ready to purchase paddy from Telangana without any restriction.

The tourism minister blamed the Chief Minister for sitting in protest against the Central government on the issue of paddy procurement. "There is no issue on paddy procurement from the Central government. Chandrashekar Rao, who had a bitter experience in Huzurabad by-poll results, wanted to divert the attention of people by making false statements on paddy procurement," Kishan Reddy said.
During the movement for separate Telangana, Chandrashekar Rao never participated in the million march, Sagara Haram, dharnas and other protests. Why was Chandrashekar Rao sitting in protest at Dharna Chowk, the minister asked.

 

Kishan Reddy stated that the Central government provided financial assistance to farmers for paddy cultivation. Later, the farmers cultivated paddy and the paddy procurement should be done by state governments. The Central government would reimburse the amount to farmers. “The state governments keep stock of paddy under the Food Security Act with the respective civil supplies departments. If there is any excess of paddy stocks, the Central government will shift the stock to Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns for safe storage," Kishan Reddy said.

 

Underlining the Central government's initiative in taking up development works in Telangana, the Union minister blamed the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government that the government was not cooperating with the Central government in providing details of several schemes and development works.
"The metro rail extension proposals, tribal museum and others are not being updated to the Central government. While the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government allotted lands for Alluri Sitarama Raju museum, the Telangana government has failed in sending proposals and allocating lands," Kishan Reddy said.

 

Welcoming Chandrashekar Rao's move in providing financial assistance to deceased farmers' kin in Haryana, the tourism minister also demanded that the state government to consider providing compensation to kin of farmers died by suicide due to lack of facilities in the state. “Hundreds of farmers died by suicide in the state. Why has the Telangana government failed to address the farming issues?” Kishan Reddy asked.

Tags: g. kishan reddy, paddy procurement
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


