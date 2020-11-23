Protests against roads damaged between AP's Indrapalem, NH 216

hundreds of heavy vehicles carry gravel and soil through these roads to various construction sites belonging to government and private parties

KAKINADA: A WhatsApp group comprising youth and traders have started a movement against moving of heavy vehicles, including those with 10 tyres, through Indrapalem and Chidiga villages towards the newly constructed 216 National Highway.

This is badly damaging roads laid along these villages in the Kakinada Rural mandal. People are also complaining that they are unable to bear sounds of heavy vehicles moving through the area during night times.

People of the region are demanding that vehicles meant only for Indrapalem, Chidiga, Rameswaram and other villages be allowed on this route. No vehicles should be allowed from Ramachandrapuram or Yanam side.

“We have made several representations to officials about heavy vehicles moving along our village roads and damaging them. People are afraid their buildings may collapse because of such movement,” said CPM leader P. Veerababu.

He said an agitation has been launched against movement of heavy vehicles by people of the area irrespective of their party affiliations. A signature campaign has also been launched.

Sources said hundreds of heavy vehicles carry gravel and soil through these roads to various construction sites belonging to government and private parties. Generally, these vehicles used to pass through Kakinada City and Jagannaickpur only during nights. Due to the passing of such heavily loaded vehicles, the Kakinada–Samalkot road has got badly damaged.

As a result, vehicles have now started going through Kakinada, Indrapalem and Chidiga villages and then taking NH 216, which has not yet been formally opened yet. This is the reason why roads in Indrapalem and Chidiga have got badly damaged. There is a serious threat to Indrapalem Bridge too because of this. Sources point out that heavy vehicles are not allowed into Kakinada City from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. But this stipulation is being violated and vehicles are passing through day and night.

Auto and taxi drivers are refusing to carry passengers on these roads as their vehicles get damaged and have to be frequently repaired. However, if they do take passengers along these roads, they are collecting three times the usual charges.

Roads and Building Department officials say proposals have been sent costing Rs. 8 crore to government for repairing these roads. They are waiting for approval of their proposals and funds from the government.