The Indian Premier League 2020

Movie theatres to open in Telangana from today

Published Nov 23, 2020, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2020, 12:02 am IST
A GO was issued declaring that management of theatres, multiplexes should ensure that all persons on their premises use masks at all times
Show timings must be staggered to ensure that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously
Hyderabad: The state government on Monday issued orders permitting reopening of cinemas, in areas outside containment zones with immediate effect.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, citing a Ministry of Home Affairs order on the subject, issued a GO declaring that management of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes should ensure that all persons, including audience, staff, vendors etc., use masks at all times; ensure hand sanitizers at entry and exit points and common areas; follow physical distancing and crowd management measures; ensure sanitization of entire premises, particularly common areas after every screening and ensure temperature setting of all air conditioning devices are set in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius.

 

The order said that the relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 percent and that re-circulation of air should be avoided. Show timings must be staggered to ensure that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously.

