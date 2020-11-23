Movie theatres to open in Telangana from today

Show timings must be staggered to ensure that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday issued orders permitting reopening of cinemas, in areas outside containment zones with immediate effect.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, citing a Ministry of Home Affairs order on the subject, issued a GO declaring that management of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes should ensure that all persons, including audience, staff, vendors etc., use masks at all times; ensure hand sanitizers at entry and exit points and common areas; follow physical distancing and crowd management measures; ensure sanitization of entire premises, particularly common areas after every screening and ensure temperature setting of all air conditioning devices are set in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius.

The order said that the relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 percent and that re-circulation of air should be avoided. Show timings must be staggered to ensure that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously.