President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Tirumala today

President of India Ramnath Kovind will also visit Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanoor.

TIRUPATI: With President Ram Nath Kovind scheduled to visit the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by the Tirupati Urban police wing.

On their part, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Chittoor district administration have also made extensive arrangements. Several government, police and TTD officials have undergone Covid-19 tests on Monday.

According to officials, during his seven-hour pilgrimage, the President will visit the Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanoor by 11 am, Bhu Varahaswamy temple and Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala by 12.50 pm and offer prayers.

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and a host of ministers and officials will receive the President on his arrival at the Tirupati airport by 9.45 am.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy reviewed the arrangements. He along with TTD EO K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Chittoor district collector Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta, TTD's additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and Tirupati SP Avula Ramesh Reddy inspected the temples and the Sri Padmavathi guest house at Tirumala.

Meanwhile, Tirupati and Tirumala have come under tight security cover of the urban police wing, who also imposed several traffic curbs at various places. Urban SP Ramesh Reddy appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and follow traffic directives issued by the department.