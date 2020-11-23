The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 23 Nov 2020 Jagan urged to help ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan urged to help budget schools recover from Covid shock in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 23, 2020, 8:43 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2020, 9:22 am IST
CPM state secretary P. Madhu said that due to Corona, budget schools were pushed to deep problems and the government should support them
The AP Private Schools Association (APPSA) sought the government to help private budget schools to recover from the corona impact by providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for six months to the staff. (PTI)
 The AP Private Schools Association (APPSA) sought the government to help private budget schools to recover from the corona impact by providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for six months to the staff. (PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Private Schools Association (APPSA) sought the government to help private budget schools to recover from the corona impact by providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for six months to the staff.

A meeting of APPSA state representatives was held here on Sunday. They lamented that private budget schools were the worst sufferers of corona.

 

Addressing the gathering of Private School managements, CPM state secretary P Madhu said that due to the corona pandemic, budget schools were pushed to deep problems and the government should support them. He said that the state government has implemented many schemes to strengthen government schools and sought the government to take responsibility to support private schools that are neck-deep in trouble.

He alleged that the authorities were harassing private managements and demanded an instant end to this highhandedness.

Madhu recalled that during the last 10 years population had increased in the State but no new government schools were established. He said that budget schools are imparting quality education and collecting fees that are less than those charged by private and corporate institutions.

 

Madhu said that there were 15,000 schools in the State in which about 36 lakh students are studying and the pandemic has shattered private institutions and managements of budget schools are not in a position to run their institutions. The government should support them besides giving subsidies, he said.
 

Former MLC Chigurupti Varaprasad sought chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve issues of budget schools sympathetically.

APPSA president Komarigiri Chandrasekhar said that 40% of students were studying in private schools, mainly in budget schools. He appealed to the government to help them recover from the corona impact on their revenue.

 

Sundar Ram and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.

...
Tags: private budget schools covid effect, andhra pradesh private budget school corona crisis, private budget schools shut down andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh government help private budget schools
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Kadapa district is on top in the single-day highest Covid cases of 167 on Sunday.

AP’s COVID positivity down to 1.56%, lowest in five months

Kishan Reddy challenged TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to show where were the 1 lakh double bedroom houses in the state.

MIM looting Muslims, alleges Kishan Reddy

Rupa Soni had a similar issue, of having more than two children, besides which the election officer had not recognised her BC-B community certificate.

Telangana High Court comes to the rescue of two rejected candidates

The government is paying Rs 1,888 as MSP for fine variety rice and Rs 1,868 for coarse variety

Farmers of 5204 paddy variety stare at Rs 100 crore loss



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)

PM Modi renames Shipping Ministry to 'Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha connecting South Gujarat with Saurashtra via the sea, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI)

In a rare move, funeral ceremony of Tibetan soldier open to public

The last rites of the commando was was performed in Ladakh with full honors in public glare attended by top BJP functionaries. — DC photo

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham