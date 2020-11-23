Jagan urged to help budget schools recover from Covid shock in Andhra Pradesh

The AP Private Schools Association (APPSA) sought the government to help private budget schools to recover from the corona impact by providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for six months to the staff. (PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Private Schools Association (APPSA) sought the government to help private budget schools to recover from the corona impact by providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month for six months to the staff.

A meeting of APPSA state representatives was held here on Sunday. They lamented that private budget schools were the worst sufferers of corona.

Addressing the gathering of Private School managements, CPM state secretary P Madhu said that due to the corona pandemic, budget schools were pushed to deep problems and the government should support them. He said that the state government has implemented many schemes to strengthen government schools and sought the government to take responsibility to support private schools that are neck-deep in trouble.

He alleged that the authorities were harassing private managements and demanded an instant end to this highhandedness.

Madhu recalled that during the last 10 years population had increased in the State but no new government schools were established. He said that budget schools are imparting quality education and collecting fees that are less than those charged by private and corporate institutions.

Madhu said that there were 15,000 schools in the State in which about 36 lakh students are studying and the pandemic has shattered private institutions and managements of budget schools are not in a position to run their institutions. The government should support them besides giving subsidies, he said.



Former MLC Chigurupti Varaprasad sought chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve issues of budget schools sympathetically.

APPSA president Komarigiri Chandrasekhar said that 40% of students were studying in private schools, mainly in budget schools. He appealed to the government to help them recover from the corona impact on their revenue.

Sundar Ram and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.