AP’s COVID positivity down to 1.56%, lowest in five months

Published Nov 23, 2020, 8:57 am IST
Updated Nov 23, 2020, 9:15 am IST
The overall positivity rate of 96.15 lakh samples has come down to 8.97 per cent
Kadapa district is on top in the single-day highest Covid cases of 167 on Sunday.
VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh registered 1,121 new Covid-19 cases, apart from 11 additional deaths in the past 24 hours on Sunday. Following this, the overall tally has increased to 8,62,213 while total deaths have reached 6,938, registering a death rate of 0.80 per cent.

Number of patients recovering from Coronavirus cases has crossed 8.4-lakh mark, reaching 8,41,026. 1,631 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours, with the recovery rate increasing slightly to 97.54 per cent.

 

As many as 71,913 samples have been tested during the past 24 hours. With this, the positivity rate has dropped to 1.56 percent, which is the lowest in the past five months. The overall positivity rate of 96.15 lakh samples has come down to 8.97 per cent.

AP is on top in the country in conducting tests per million, the ratio of which has crossed 1.80, highest among various states in India. The state reported only 11 new Corona deaths, two of them in Chittoor and Krishna districts, apart from one each in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Anatapur and West Godavari districts.

 

Kadapa district is on top in the single-day highest Covid cases of 167 on Sunday in the past 24 hours, increasing the total instances to 44,477 in which 1,978 are active cases.

A good number of cases have also been reported from the two Godavari districts. In all, 1,631 patients have been discharged after cure during the past 24 hours.

East Godavari has registered a total of 1,21,624 cases and tops among all districts. West Godavari is in second place with 91,575 positive cases.

The second single-day highest number of 164 Corona positive cases has been registered in Guntur district, increasing the total to 90,258 in which 72,061 are active cases.

 

The third single-day highest number of 142 Covid positive cases has been recorded in West Godavari, increasing the total to 91,575 in which 1,149 are active cases.

One hundred and thirty new Coronavirus positive cases have been registered in Chittoor district in the past 24 hours, increasing total positive cases to 83,094 in which 769 are active cases. 77 new positive cases have been recorded in Visakhapatnam district, increasing the total positive cases to 57,706 in which 1,253 are active cases. 67 new positive cases have been registered in Srikakulam district, increasing the total positive cases to 45,307 in which 454 are active cases. 64 new cases have been registered in Prakasam district, increasing the total positive cases to 61,265 in which 574 are active cases.

 

In Kadapa district, 60 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, taking the total positive cases to 54,046 in which 273 are active cases. 46 new cases have been registered in Anantapur district, increasing the total positive cases to 66,474 in which 370 are active cases. 26 new positive cases have been registered in Nellore district, increasing the total positive cases to 61,141 in which 973 are active cases.

The second least number of single-day 23 new Corona positive cases has been registered in Vizianagaram district in the past 24 hours, increasing the total positive cases to 40,473 in which 194 are active cases. The least number of single-day 21 new cases have been registered in Kurnool district, increasing total positive cases to 60,075 in which 179 are active cases.

 

