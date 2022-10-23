  
One killed as fire breaks out at firecracker stall in Vijayawada

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 23, 2022, 11:44 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2022, 11:44 am IST
Two men lost their lives in the fire at a firecracker stall in Gymkhana ground at Gandhi Nagar on Sunday morning. (ANI)
 Two men lost their lives in the fire at a firecracker stall in Gymkhana ground at Gandhi Nagar on Sunday morning. (ANI)

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed and another one injured as fire broke out at a firecracker stall set up at the Gymkhana grounds in Vijayawada on Sunday morning.   
 
According to the local residents, the accident took place while the firecrackers were being unloaded from the shops. Three shops were completely gutted and another stall was partially burnt.  Firemen with four fire extinguishers are putting out the fire. The local residents said that they heard the loud noise of firecrackers bursting and they ran out of their houses, fearing explosion.

Vijayawada central MLA, City police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata and other officials rushed to the spot.  The firefighters controlled the flames, giving big relief to nearby shop owners and local residents.

