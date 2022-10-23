Karnataka minister Somanna slaps woman in public

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Minister for Housing V. Somanna was seen slapping a woman in a video which went viral on Sunday.

Somanna represents Govindarajanagar Assembly seat in Bengaluru but is made the Chamarajnagar district incharge minister.

The woman identified as Kempamma met the minister at a public meeting held at Hangala village of Gundlupet of Chamarajnagar district on Saturday evening when she tried to approach him with a complaint. She sought the minister's intervention in getting the title deed.

Losing cool at the woman who came close to him, the Minister was visibly furious with the woman and said “hey” before slapping her in public.

In a clarification, Minister Somanna denied slapping the woman but said he just pushed her to prevent her from falling to his feet. The woman also denied that she was slapped by the minister and instead the minister helped her to resolve her problem.