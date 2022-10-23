  
Nation Other News 23 Oct 2022 Karnataka minister S ...
Nation, In Other News

Karnataka minister Somanna slaps woman in public

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 23, 2022, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2022, 12:50 pm IST
Video grab of BJP Minister V. Somanna slapping a woman in Hangala village of Gundlupet of Chamarajnagar.
 Video grab of BJP Minister V. Somanna slapping a woman in Hangala village of Gundlupet of Chamarajnagar.

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Minister for Housing V. Somanna was seen slapping a woman in a video which went viral on Sunday.

Somanna represents Govindarajanagar Assembly seat in Bengaluru but is made the Chamarajnagar district incharge minister.

The woman identified as Kempamma met the minister at a public meeting held at Hangala village of Gundlupet of Chamarajnagar district on Saturday evening when she tried to approach him with a complaint. She sought the minister's intervention in getting the title deed.

Losing cool at the woman who came close to him, the Minister was visibly furious with the woman and said “hey” before slapping her in public.

In a clarification, Minister Somanna denied slapping the woman but said he just pushed her to prevent her from falling to his feet. The woman also denied that she was slapped by the minister and instead the minister helped her to resolve her problem.

...
Tags: karnataka minister, karnataka minister v. somanna, minister slaps woman
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Munugode bypoll: AICC issues show cause notice to party MP Venkat Reddy

BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani (Photo by arrangement)

Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passes away

The priest said those who treat women as an object of entertainment must be branded as ‘rapasura’ and hacked or hanged. He said that most soft-hearted people shared his opinion. The parents were in tears and the priest reassured them that God would punish the guilty. — DC Image

Kid’s rape: Parents meet Chilkur priest

The residents from Bolaram, Yapral and Risala Bazaar, who will be affected by the road closure, held a candlelight march from Alwal Rythu Bazaar to Bolaram on Saturday evening. — Representational Image/AP

Open roads, demand SCB residents



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi sends birthday wishes to Amit Shah

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)

U’khand avalanche: Hyderabad techie mountaineer's body arrives

Vamsheedhar Reddy (Photo By Arrangement)

KCR to attend Mulayam Singh's funeral on Tuesday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TS leaders offer condolences to Mulayam Singh's family

File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->