Polavaram displaced families seek R&R package

KAKINADA: The Polavaram project-affected families have pressed the government for the implementation of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement packages before the completion of the project.

Many families in several villages of Devipatnam Mandal have vacated their villages and some came to the R and R colonies. Some are residing in rented houses. Many of the displaced families have not been given full compensation though they vacated the villages due to the inundation of their villages.

The families said the officials had assured them of their land and house compensations and also the R and R packages. But nothing came so far. “We have been given pattas. But the houses were not constructed. We are residing in rental houses. They will ask us to vacate any time. Where will we go,” asked J Achibabu.

He said, “I and my brothers’ families are in the streets without getting any compensation. Many families said they left their houses and are keeping trust in the officials’ promises. After vacating their villages, the officials did not take care of them. Officials are now paying attention to Talluru and Kondamodalu panchayats to vacate the people there,’’ said J Ramudu.

He said that if the government does not provide the R&R packages to the affected families in full, they would go back to their villages when the floodwaters recede. “At present, the villages are having stagnated backwaters.”

Meanwhile, Adivasi Mahasabha legal adviser Suryanarayana said that as per the Polavaram project authority guidelines, “officials should convene a meeting with representatives of the project- affected families and the people of the affected villages once every month and review the progress of R&R packages and other issues of the PDFs. But, till now, the officials did not convene even a single meeting.”

Officials said they will convene a meeting at Rampachodavarma with the PDF representatives on October 23. Tribals and PDFs are pinning their hopes on the meeting to sort out their problems.