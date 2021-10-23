Nation Other News 23 Oct 2021 Polavaram displaced ...
Nation, In Other News

Polavaram displaced families seek R&R package

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 23, 2021, 1:01 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2021, 1:01 am IST
Many of the displaced families have not been given full compensation though they vacated the villages due to the inundation
Polavaram project spillway. (PTI file photo)
 Polavaram project spillway. (PTI file photo)

KAKINADA: The Polavaram project-affected families have pressed the government for the implementation of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement packages before the completion of the project.

Many families in several villages of Devipatnam Mandal have vacated their villages and some came to the R and R colonies. Some are residing in rented houses. Many of the displaced families have not been given full compensation though they vacated the villages due to the inundation of their villages.

 

The families said the officials had assured them of their land and house compensations and also the R and R packages. But nothing came so far. “We have been given pattas. But the houses were not constructed. We are residing in rental houses. They will ask us to vacate any time. Where will we go,” asked J Achibabu.

He said, “I and my brothers’ families are in the streets without getting any compensation. Many families said they left their houses and are keeping trust in the officials’ promises. After vacating their villages, the officials did not take care of them. Officials are now paying attention to Talluru and Kondamodalu panchayats to vacate the people there,’’ said J Ramudu.

 

He said that if the government does not provide the R&R packages to the affected families in full, they would go back to their villages when the floodwaters recede. “At present, the villages are having stagnated backwaters.”

Meanwhile, Adivasi Mahasabha legal adviser Suryanarayana said that as per the Polavaram project authority guidelines, “officials should convene a meeting with representatives of the project- affected families and the people of the affected villages once every month and review the progress of R&R packages and other issues of the PDFs. But, till now, the officials did not convene even a single meeting.”

 

Officials said they will convene a meeting at Rampachodavarma with the PDF representatives on October 23. Tribals and PDFs are pinning their hopes on the meeting to sort out their problems.

...
Tags: polavaram project, rehabilitation and resettlement, devipatnam mandal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

The pattern in which the amounts are put into the accounts for distribution among the voters clearly establishes that BJP and its candidate Etala Rajendar resorting to corrupt practices to buy voters in order to win the election illegally, — Representational image/DC

TRS lodges complaint with Election Commission on Etala

The byelections are a golden opportunity for the people of Huzurabad to put an end to the monarchist family rule in the state,

KCR, his family deceived people: Kishan Reddy

If a police patrol comes along, the thugs instantly slip to the other side through these gaps. — DC Image

Holes, gaps in Necklace Road wall are safe havens for anti-social elements

The two police officials received notices on March 10 to appear before the commission for examination as state witnesses. Their names were initially included in the witness list furnished by the state government as its witnesses. — Representational image/PTI

Disha encounter case: Two cops want to be grilled last



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC seeks response from ex-Twitter India MD on UP's plea against Karnataka High Court

Supreme Court (PTI)

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI/File)

Man's call about threat at Mumbai airport sends police into tizzy

The Sahar police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified person. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->