Nation Other News 23 Oct 2021 Newlywed woman dies ...
Nation, In Other News

Newlywed woman dies in AP after car submerges in stagnant rain water

ANI
Published Oct 23, 2021, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 23, 2021, 3:26 pm IST
7 family members from Karnataka including the new bride were travelling to Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati when the mishap occurred
Due to heavy rainfall, several roads in Tirupati had submerged in water and the driver of the car did not realise the depth of the stagnant water drove into it. (ANI)
 Due to heavy rainfall, several roads in Tirupati had submerged in water and the driver of the car did not realise the depth of the stagnant water drove into it. (ANI)

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, a newlywed woman died after the car in which she was travelling submerged in stagnant rainwater in Tirupati on Friday.

According to police, seven family members from Raichur, Karnataka including the new bride were travelling to Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati when the mishap occurred under a bridge near West Church.

 

Due to heavy rainfall, several roads in Tirupati had submerged in water and the driver of the car did not realise the depth of the stagnant water drove into it.

SV University police managed to rescue six members including a child but the newlywen woman, Sandhya died on spot.

The rescued toddler has been shifted to a government hospital for treatment.

The Tirupati Police has registered a case and launched an inquiry.

...
Tags: accident, lord venkateshwara temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah holds security review meeting in Srinagar

Local farmers blame Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son for the violence. (PTI Photo)

3 more arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Karnataka govt to sanction Rs 50 cr for development of Kittur

India is the world’s third-largest emitter on an annual basis today and among the top ten historical emitters, which means it too will have to contribute money into the pot. (Bloomberg

India wants compensation for climate damages caused by rich nations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

J&K on high alert ahead of Amit Shah’s 3-day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI file photo)

SC seeks response from ex-Twitter India MD on UP's plea against Karnataka High Court

Supreme Court (PTI)

Congress opposes Rs 15 crore tender for penguins brought by Aditya

These birds require a different climate as they are from the cold region. They have attracted big crowds due to which revenues of Byculla zoo have also increased, the Mayor said. — Representational image/Twitter

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->