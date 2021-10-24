Nation Other News 23 Oct 2021 Cars parked outside ...
Cars parked outside KBR Park turn a nuisance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Oct 24, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2021, 12:00 am IST
The cars remain parked at the main gate despite there being no-parking boards of and cameras there
Cars parked inside the podium at main gate of KBR Park in evenings have become a nuisance for walkers, as they are blocking the outer walkway. (Photo:DC)
HYDERABAD: Cars parked inside the podium at main gate of KBR Park in evenings have become a nuisance for walkers, as they are blocking the outer walkway. These cars mostly belong to VIPs, including politicians, bureaucrats and senior police officers, many of whom have cars of security guards accompanying them.

Incidentally, the inner walkway of KBR Park can be used only on payment basis from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The outer walkway is free.

 

The cars remain parked at the main gate despite there being no parking boards of and cameras there. No action is taken to remove these cars, as they belong to VIPs.

Ratan Gupta, a senior citizen, who has been taking up this issue with authorities, says, “When transport minister P. Ajay Kumar parked his car outside the gate, I personally approached him and requested him not to do that. I have made similar requests to IAS and IPS officers who park their vehicles. But there has been no response. Why are the VIPs not following rules?”

 

Incidentally, there are 10 designated parking bays around the KBR Park. Two of them are just 50–100 metres away from the main entrance. The nuisance of VIP cars has been there for long, though a police task force van remains parked near the gate. These personnel do not interfere either.

Dr. Manish Kumar, ENT surgeon and a regular walker, says, “Before lockdown, we never had this problem. Senior citizens and other daily walkers are now facing a lot of hardship due to this nuisance by VIP cars. Their parking blocks the walkway, making it difficult to enter and exit.

 

Another unfortunate thing is difficulty in using the benches in podium area. After their scheduled walks, many used to relax on these benches and have conversations before heading home. But due to these parked cars, many walkers have stopped using the benches.

Monali Mehta, a senior citizen and regular walker, told this newspaper, “I park my car in the parking lot, which is about 800 metres away, and walk to the main entrance. With these government cars parked, other walkers are taking advantage of the situation and parking their vehicles too, making the area jam packed. Even when we raise the issue no one acts on it.”

 

Walkers point out that they have also lodged complaints with traffic police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. But there has been no response. Ratan Gupta said, “I have taken pictures of these cars over last one month. I have regularly followed it up with traffic police. But the nuisance continues.”

...
Tags: kbr park, vip cars
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


