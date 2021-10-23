Nation Other News 23 Oct 2021 28 MW waste-to-energ ...
28 MW waste-to-energy unit planned to avoid stench at Jawahar Nagar dump yard

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 23, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2021, 7:33 am IST
Kumar, special chief secretary, said that the 28-MW additional unit would take 18 months to build
The developments over the dump yard began unfolding after a Tweet on October 20 from Dammaiguda municipal chairperson Praneetha Goud to minister K.T. Rama Rao, stating that the intensity of the nauseous smell from the dump yard had gone up recently, and that it was “very difficult to breathe” and that people were suffering from health issues. — Representational image/DC
Hyderabad: Arvind Kumar, municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) principal secretary, on Saturday said that a permanent solution to the stench emanating from the Jawaharnagar dump yard would be provided to the residents living in the vicinity and downwind of the place.

Kumar, special chief secretary, said that the government would construct a 28-MW waste-to-energy unit in addition to the existing 20MW unit. He said that the additional unit would take 18 months to build once the Union government gives environmental clearance, which was expected to come in November.

 

Kumar, who visited the spot on Saturday, listed out a few immediate action points, which included the use of drones to take up spraying chemicals to dampen the smell, and bringing down the level of piled-up garbage among others.

“Inspected and reviewed Jawaharnagar Dumpyard as directed by Minister @KTRTRS today. Immediate Action points – drones to take up spraying immediately, bring down pile up stocks among others (sic),” he Tweeted.

The developments over the dump yard began unfolding after a Tweet on October 20 from Dammaiguda municipal chairperson Praneetha Goud to minister K.T. Rama Rao, stating that the intensity of the nauseous smell from the dump yard had gone up recently, and that it was “very difficult to breathe” and that people were suffering from health issues.

 

The minister responded, asking Arvind Kumar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar to visit the dump yard personally and report. He pointed out that the government had spent Rs 146 crore on capping the legacy garbage at the site, and started the 20 MW waste-to-energy plant as well. Funds were sanctioned to treat the leachate that comes from the garbage, he said.

