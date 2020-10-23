Telangana tells Centre: State suffered nearly 9K crore loss due to floods

Hyderabad: The state government informed the central team that according to a preliminary assessment crop loss was estimated at Rs 8633 crores and loss to roads was estimated to be around Rs 222 crore.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar was giving a PowerPoint presentation on the extent of damage caused due to the floods in the state to a five-member inter-ministerial team led by Praveen Vasishta, joint secretary, government of India, at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

While briefing the team on the relief and rehabilitation measures being taken by the state government in the affected areas, Kumar said the loss to GHMC was estimated to be around Rs 567 crores.

Officials of the irrigation, municipal administration, R&B, GHMC, water board, agriculture, energy and panchayat raj interacted with the central team and gave an overview of the loss incurred in the state.

Officials explained that though there were rains across the state, excessive damage was in and around Hyderabad and the neighbouring districts. Breaches to three major tanks coupled with flooding in Musi river resulted in low-level areas being inundated.

Stating that damage to public infrastructure was enormous and the state government had already made a preliminary assessment of the damage, Kumar said that the state government has released Rs 550 crores for immediate flood relief. He explained that food packets were supplied to more than two lakh people and one kilogram of bleach and three lakh chlorine tablets were supplied to affected people. He said that 15 sub stations which were submerged were brought into service within 48 hours.