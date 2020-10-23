Telangana CM to hold review meet on crop purchase and farming

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has convened a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan at 2.30 PM on Friday for the purchase of rainy season crops and crops to be cultivated under the regulatory farming method during summers.

"A policy decision will be taken on the cultivation of maize. The meeting will also discuss how many acres of land were cultivated for maize last year and the rate at which corn got into the market," according to an official statement.

Agriculture, Marketing, Civil Supplies Minsters, higher officials, and Chief

Secretaries will participate in the review meeting.

The meeting will review the purchase of rainy season crops all over the State. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to come with all the data in this regard. The meeting will discuss whether it is profitable to cultivate maize during the summer season and other related issues.